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Two soldiers have been arrested for serving as bouncers at Peller and Jarvis's wedding ceremony

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 15:14 - 05 August 2026
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Two soldiers have been arrested by the Nigerian Army Military Police for illegal deployment at the wedding ceremony of Peller and Jarvis.
The military personnel who served as private security for guests at the event were arrested for breaching the Nigerian Army's Code of Conduct.
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  • Two soldiers have been arrested by the Nigerian Army Military Police for illegal deployment at the wedding ceremony of Peller and Jarvis.

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  • The soldiers were captured in viral videos acting as bodyguards to some guests at the event.

  • The arrest reignites conversation on troop welfare in the Nigerian Army and the armed forces.

According to Sahara Reporters, two soldiers from the Nigerian Army were arrested by the military police for serving as security at the wedding of content creators Peller and Jarvis.

Sahara Reporters identified the arrested personnel as 23NA/85/10007 Private Onasanya Ifeoluwa of the 81 Division Medical Services and Hospital (81DMSH) and 23NA/85/7885 Private Ukpai Onyinyechi, also attached to the 81DMSH in Obalende, Lagos.

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Both soldiers were arrested by officers of the military police on the morning of July 5, 2026, on the allegation of their unlawful conduct and illegal deployment at the wedding, which was held on July 31, 2026, in Lagos.

The wedding ceremony of content creators and TikTokers Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, AKA Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadou, AKA Jarvis, is one of the high-profile weddings of 2026, attracting celebrities from across the country. Among the clips that circulated online from the live-streamed ceremony was a particular video of a military personnel chaperoning content creator and Hypewoman Ivanna to the event as a bodyguard. The clip attracted criticism from observers who described it as a denigration of the Nigerian Army.

The arrest is the latest in the continuous crackdown by the Nigerian Army, which has remained resolute in maintaining the high standard expected from soldiers. Recently, the military police arrested a soldier for begging for money on a TikTok live session while wearing his military fatigues.

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Even as the Nigerian Army continues its crackdown on the unlawful deployment of personnel, the events raise the recurring question of the welfare of military personnel, several of whom have occasionally gotten into trouble for coming online to demand better pay.

Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, acting Chief of Army Staff
Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

The ongoing war against terror has stretched the Nigerian Army and intensified demands for better welfare for troops. In response to these demands, President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 24,000 new soldiers and an 80% increase in salary for troops. It remains to be seen if the increment will materialise into better welfare for the troops and reduce begging, illegal deployment, and other unlawful acts that can denigrate the image of the force.

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