Nigerian soldier arrested after begging TikTok influencer for money in military uniform

Nigerian soldier who appeared on TikTok Live to beg for money

Nigerian soldier who appeared on TikTok Live to beg for money

A Nigerian soldier was allegedly arrested after appearing in an Army uniform on TikTok and asking influencer King Pedro for money, saying he had not eaten.

A Nigerian soldier was allegedly arrested after appearing in military uniform on a TikTok live session and asking influencer King Pedro for money.

The soldier said he had not eaten, prompting the influencer to criticise him for soliciting money while in uniform.

The incident has divided Nigerians, with some condemning the soldier's conduct and others questioning how a serving soldier could struggle to afford food.

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A Nigerian soldier has allegedly been arrested by military authorities after appearing in full military uniform on a TikTok live session where he reportedly solicited money from popular content creator King Pedro, telling him he had not eaten.

The soldier, who identified himself as being attached to the Nigerian Army Aviation Hangar in Minna, Niger State, was allegedly arrested at the 234 Battalion in Badagry, Lagos State, where he was said to be staying at the time.

Soldier reportedly arrested after allegedly begging TikTok influencer for money during livestream pic.twitter.com/N7bYs1dSA2 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 3, 2026

During the live session, King Pedro asked the soldier whether he had eaten. His response, "Yes sir, I have not eaten", has since become the most widely shared moment from the exchange.

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The influencer did not respond with sympathy. Instead, he publicly berated the soldier for appearing in uniform to solicit money online.

"You have been in the Army for five years, and you are wearing military uniform to come on live stream to beg for money. You don't have respect for that uniform," King Pedro said.

He went further, calling for the soldier to face military discipline.

Nigerian soldiers on patrol [Getty Images]

"They should lock you up and court-martial you. You are not supposed to wear Nigerian Army uniform and come on live stream begging for money. If you want to beg, wear civilian clothes. Don't disgrace the Nigerian Army," he added.

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The soldier had disclosed during the session that he had served in the Nigerian Army for five years and was deployed to Niger State.

His arrest, according to reports, followed the video going viral and drawing attention from military authorities.

The incident has triggered divided reactions online. Some Nigerians condemned the soldier's conduct, arguing that appearing in uniform to solicit funds publicly was a violation of military decorum. Others blamed the country's economic conditions, questioning why a serving soldier with five years of service could not afford a meal.