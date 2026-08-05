Lagos' nightlife economy generates ₦2.9 trillion, new report reveals

A new report by TAG by Oui Capital titled Off the Charts: The Afrobeats Export Economy has revealed that Lagos' nightlife economy generated an estimated ₦2.9 trillion in 2025, nearly doubling from the ₦1.49 trillion recorded the previous year.

A new report estimates Lagos' nightlife economy reached ₦2.9 trillion in 2025

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The report reveals Detty December 2025 generated ₦396.5 billion in just 55 days, with restaurants, bars and clubs earning more than three times the revenue generated by concerts and festivals.

Diaspora visitors made up only 11% of Detty December attendees but accounted for 55% of total spending.

According to the report, the rapid growth of Lagos' nightlife economy reflects the increasing global influence of Afrobeats and Nigeria's entertainment industry, with spending extending far beyond concerts and music events into hospitality, transportation, dining and tourism.

The report also found that Detty December 2025 generated ₦396.5 billion within just 55 days, highlighting the significance of the festive period to Lagos' economy.

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Interestingly, TAG's research suggests that the biggest beneficiaries of the boom are not ticketed events. While concerts and festivals generated an estimated ₦50 billion, walk-in spending at restaurants, bars, clubs, and other nightlife venues accounted for ₦171 billion, more than three times the revenue from ticketed events. The report notes that the real Detty December money isn't concert tickets alone but also Ubers and dinners.

Another notable finding is the outsized contribution of diaspora visitors. Although they accounted for just 11% of Detty December attendance, they were responsible for 55% of total spending.