Davido urges calm ahead of Osun governorship election, calls for credible poll

Afrobeats superstar Davido has appealed to the youths of Osun State to remain calm and ensure a peaceful, free and fair governorship election.

Davido has urged Osun residents to remain calm and reject violence ahead of the state's governorship election.

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The singer called for a free, fair and peaceful election, encouraging eligible voters to come out and cast their ballots without fear or intimidation.

Davido also appealed to a political figure from Imo State to promote peace and allow the people of Osun to choose their leaders freely amid rumours of possible electoral interference.

The singer urged eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility without fear, stressing that no political ambition is worth the loss of lives or destruction of property.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Davido said, "I speak to you today not just as Davido but as a voice for our people. I understand the tension and emotions surrounding this election but I urge everyone to remain calm. Don’t forget we have won this thing twice before. No shaking."

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He also called on residents to reject violence, intimidation, provocation and destruction during the poll.

"To everybody in Osun, come out and exercise your right to vote. Do not be afraid or intimidated. Your vote is your voice and your choice must be respected," he said.

The singer also appealed to a political figure from Imo State to use his influence to ensure peace amid rumours of possible interference in the election.

"And to our daddy from Imo State, I say this with respect sir. I’ve heard rumours that there are moves to interfere in the Osun State election or use the state as a political battleground to prove a point. I do not present these claims as fact, but I appeal to you sir to use your influence to promote peace and allow the people of Osun choose their candidates freely," he said.

Davido added that his appeal was sincere because of his personal ties to Imo State through his wife, Chioma. "We have mutual connections and I have a deep connection to Imo State. My wife Chioma is from the state, which makes this appeal more sincere. Please let Osun remain peaceful."

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He concluded by urging residents to vote peacefully regardless of the election's outcome.

"Whatever the outcome is, please do not allow political ambition to put the lives of Osun people at risk. Politics is temporary, but Osun will be here forever. No political victory is worth violence, destruction or the loss of a single life. To everyone in Osun, please come out and vote peacefully."