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Charlie Boy addresses fans who call him gay

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 19:53 - 05 August 2026
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Charlie Boy addresses fans who call him gay
Veteran Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlie Boy, has addressed fans who have openly questioned his sexuality and labelled him gay.
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  • Veteran entertainer Charlie Boy has responded to fans who question his sexuality

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  • The singer argued that embracing one's feminine side does not make anyone less of a man

  • Charlie Boy, known for his unconventional lifestyle and fashion, said he has grown accustomed to public criticism after decades of challenging societal norms.

The singer responded to the long standing speculation in one of his latest Instagram posts, saying many Nigerians remain close minded and unwilling to embrace different forms of self expression.

For years, many have questioned my sexuality, some have openly called me gay. Anything una like make una talk, because I know for many Nigerians, they are still living under the rock,” Charlie Boy wrote.

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The singer added that embracing one's feminine side does not make anyone less of a man. He stressed that he remains unbothered by how people perceive him.

Embracing ones feminine side isn't about becoming less of a man—it's about becoming more of a human being. It's about having access to the full spectrum of human experience: strength and vulnerability, logic and intuition, independence and connection. If u know u know. I no send ur father.”

Charlie Boy has built a reputation over the decades for his unconventional lifestyle, bold fashion choices and outspoken personality. Because of his lifestyle and unconventional dressing, many have believed him to be gay for years. He has also spoken candidly about his personal life and sexuality in previous interviews.

 

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Reflecting on how his public image was initially received, Charlie Boy recalled that even his late father strongly opposed his appearance and persona. He explained that wearing earrings several decades ago was considered shocking and led many to misunderstand him. He said he eventually accepted that people would always judge what they did not understand

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