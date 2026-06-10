Tinubu inaugurates Abuja road project to boost infrastructure development

President Bola Tinubu commissions the Abuja Outer Southern Expressway, saying the project will reduce traffic, boost economic activities and improve connectivity across the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu inaugurated the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway, linking key parts of Abuja and expanding access to developing areas.

The president said the road will reduce traffic congestion, save travel time and fuel costs, and support economic growth and job creation.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said the project was delivered on schedule by CGC and highlighted the administration's commitment to completing inherited projects rather than abandoning them.

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President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), a major road project connecting Ring Road 1 Junction to Ring Road 2 Junction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commissioning ceremony was held on Tuesday along the OSEX-Wasa Road corridor, one of the key transport routes expected to improve connectivity within Abuja and support future development in surrounding districts.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu said the road project reflects his administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that directly impacts the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the government remains focused on practical results rather than making empty promises.

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Senate President Godswill Akpabio, representing President Bola Tinubu, cuts the ribbon to officially open the OSEX corridor, flanked by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

“Fellow citizens, when we took the oath of office to lead this great nation, we didn’t promise shortcuts. We promised hard work.

“We promised a renewed hope that is tangible, hope that you can see, hope that you can feel, and hope that you can drive on!” the president stated.

Tinubu said infrastructure development remains central to his administration’s economic agenda, noting that roads create opportunities for businesses, reduce transportation costs and improve mobility.

“What we are doing here today goes far beyond laying asphalt or mixing concrete. We are paving the way for a brighter future. Look around you. Infrastructure is the very artery of economic growth.

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“If you want to unlock the potential of a city, if you want to create jobs, if you want to make life easier for the market woman, the corporate worker, and the industrialist—you build roads,” he said.

The president recalled previous phases of the Outer Southern Expressway that have been completed under his administration.

“We inherited this journey of the Outer Southern Expressway. Right here in June 2024, we commissioned the first stage from the Villa Roundabout all the way to the Ring Road 1 Junction, complete with its interchanges.

“By last year, 2025, we stood here again to open up the 15-kilometre left-hand service carriageway,” he said.

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Awarded in late 2025 to engineering firm CGC Nigeria Limited, the massive infrastructure project featuring bridges and culverts was successfully completed in just eight months.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s position against abandoning public projects, stressing that ongoing infrastructure works across the country would be completed.

“I have said it before; we don’t start projects to abandon them. The era of uncompleted projects in Nigeria is fading away! We finish what we start,” he added.

The president also praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for overseeing the delivery of infrastructure projects in Abuja and ensuring contractors met their obligations.

“Minister Wike, you have shown that public service is about performance, not excuses. You have kept the contractors on their toes, and you have kept our vision alive.

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“This is the spirit of the Renewed Hope agenda, delivering quality results for the Nigerian people, on time. I thank you,” Tinubu said.

Highlighting the expected benefits of the new road, the president said it would ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and support economic activities across the capital city.

“Dear residents of the FCT, the benefits of this vital road infrastructure, for which we are gathered here today to celebrate, are quite immense. Let us think about the thousands of commuters who will no longer be trapped in gridlock.

“Think about the fuel saved, the man-hours gained, and the seamless connection this creates across the capital city. By linking the Apo District to Wasa, we are expanding Abuja’s economic footprint, opening up new areas for development, and lowering the cost of doing business,” he explained.

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Tinubu also commended engineers, construction workers and host communities for their contributions to the successful execution of the project.

He assured Nigerians that investments in roads, water supply and other critical infrastructure would continue across all parts of the country.

The newly completed dual carriageway seamlessly links the Apo District to Wasa, drastically reducing travel time and lowering transport costs for thousands of daily FCT commuters.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me use this opportunity to reassure you that our administration remains fiercely committed to infrastructure development across every single block of this federation.

“We will continue to build, we will continue to reform, and we will continue to invest in the future of our people,” he concluded.

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Earlier, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed that the project was awarded to construction company CGC between October and November last year. He said he had challenged the contractor to complete the work before the third anniversary of the current administration.

According to Wike, despite the complexity of the project, which included the construction of bridges and culverts, CGC assured him it would meet the deadline.

“I have inspected this road several times to ensure they would keep their promise. Indeed, they did. I sincerely want to thank CGC. This shows that nothing is impossible when there is determination and commitment,” Wike stated.

The minister also spoke about the relocation of traders from the Apo Mechanic Village, saying previous administrations had promised to provide a more organised location for affected operators.

He said the current administration fulfilled that promise by providing basic infrastructure such as roads and water supply at the new site.

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Wike further stressed the importance of continuity in governance, noting that many of the projects completed under the Tinubu administration were inherited from previous governments.

“One of the criteria of good leadership is continuity of projects, not just projects initiated by you but also those initiated by previous administrations. This administration has demonstrated that commitment,” he noted.

“Since 2023, when Mr President inaugurated us as ministers, at least 80 per cent of the projects we have completed were inherited from previous administrations. That is leadership.”

The minister added that ongoing project commissioning activities would soon extend to satellite towns and communities across the FCT, including Kwali, Karu and Kubwa, alongside water infrastructure projects aimed at improving access to basic services.