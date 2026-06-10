“Our cells are VIP, suspects are watching Premier League” — FCT Police Commissioner speaks on detention of arrested suspects

The FCT Commissioner of Police says suspects in Abuja detention cells are kept in “VIP” conditions with air conditioners and TVs, while confirming arrests of individuals described as “TikTok-ing bandits” in ongoing security operations.

The FCT Commissioner of Police says detention cells in Abuja have been upgraded with air conditioners and televisions, describing them as “VIP cells.”

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He stated that suspects in custody are treated humanely and have access to news and entertainment, including Premier League football.

The commissioner confirmed that some of those arrested include individuals described as “TikTok-ing bandits,” linked to criminal activities on social media.

He said the police will continue tracking and arresting suspects involved in crimes or those using social media to spread panic or promote criminal activity.

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Sanusi has said that suspects in police custody are being held in upgraded detention facilities described as “VIP cells,” equipped with air conditioners and television sets.

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Speaking during a briefing, the commissioner said the facilities were designed to ensure suspects are kept in humane conditions while in custody.

“As you know, and you can have a view, our cell is a VIP one. We have air conditions, you can go and see them. In fact, we have television for Premier Leagues and other things that they want to watch,” he said.

Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ahmed Sanusi

He added that suspects in custody have access to news and other programmes, noting that they are not being held under harsh conditions.

“All of our suspects watch news, they will even see this one if you air it. They are enjoying it. So they are not kept in any harsh conditions, they were not unlawfully detained,” he said.

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The commissioner further stated that suspects currently in custody include individuals described as “TikTok-ing bandits,” saying they are part of ongoing arrests linked to criminal activities and social media-facilitated crimes.

“The TikTok-ing bandits are there for you to see,” he said.

He explained that the command had previously warned that it would track and arrest individuals involved in crimes or activities that cause public panic or are promoted through social media platforms.

“We made a promise that as much as you go around and about to commit crime or try to create panic or display with every effort that you have the capacity and capabilities of social media, we will go after you, we will trace you in reverse order and arrest you. This we have promised and this we have done,” he said.

The statement has since attracted public attention, particularly the description of detention cells as “VIP,” with many Nigerians reacting to the idea that suspects in custody have access to air conditioning and television.

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The FCT Police Command has continued to defend its operations, insisting that arrested suspects are lawfully detained and treated in line with acceptable standards while investigations are ongoing.