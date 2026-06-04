Senator Akpabio says they are pushing for a return tickets for senators who lost in the primaries

Senator Akpabio says they are pushing for a return tickets for senators who lost in the primaries

‘What kind of country is this?’ Nigerians react as Akpabio pushes return tickets for senators who lost primaries

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that the Senate leadership is working to secure return tickets for some lawmakers who lost party primaries, triggering mixed reactions from Nigerians online.

Akpabio said Senate leadership is working to reduce the number of lawmakers who lost party primaries.

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About 40 serving senators reportedly failed to secure return tickets across political parties.

The Senate President said efforts were ongoing across party lines to address some of the outcomes.

His comments triggered reactions from Nigerians questioning whether primary election results should be revisited.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sparked debate on social media after revealing that the leadership of the Senate is working to secure return tickets for some senators who lost their parties' primaries ahead of the 2027 general election .

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Akpabio made the disclosure on Tuesday during plenary as lawmakers resumed from a four-week recess that allowed them to participate in their various party primaries.

While congratulating senators who successfully secured their parties' tickets, the Senate President acknowledged that many lawmakers suffered political setbacks during the exercise. He said the Senate leadership was surprised by the number of senators who failed to emerge from the primaries and was exploring ways to address the situation.

"I know that there will always be victories and disappointments," Akpabio said, adding that the Senate leadership was working hard to ensure there would be "very few disappointments" among lawmakers across party lines.

Reports indicate that about 40 serving senators from different political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to secure return tickets during the primaries.

Among the prominent lawmakers reported to have lost their bids are Senators Ned Nwoko, Gbenga Daniel, Danjuma Goje, Rufai Hanga, Neda Imasuen and Jubril Isah.

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Akpabio's comments quickly generated reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning whether party primary outcomes should be revisited after candidates had already emerged through internal party processes.

One social media user wrote, "Wait, you mean the electoral laws do not apply to them anymore? What kind of country is this?"

Wait you mean the electoral laws does not apply to them anymore? Which kind of country is this? — Oke Mkpi (@bangel390) June 3, 2026

Another user suggested the move could be linked to recent debates around electoral reforms, writing, "Because they threatened to also push for mandatory electronic transmission of votes!"

Others argued that political parties should respect the outcomes of their primaries and allow democratic processes to run their course without interference.

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We are in a lawless administration if not Akpabio won't be in the Senate today. — Zikky 1 (@Zicky001_) June 3, 2026

The comments come amid growing discussions over the conduct of party primaries and the implementation of electoral regulations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Although Akpabio did not explain the exact mechanism through which the affected senators could regain their tickets, his remarks have fueled speculation about possible negotiations, reconciliations, substitutions or internal party interventions.

Political parties are expected to submit the names of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the conclusion of their nomination processes.

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