Newly elected Benin president hit the ground running with four major achievements with 15 days in office.

Newly elected Benin president hit the ground running with four major achievements with 15 days in office.

In just 15 days in office, here are major things Benin’s 49-year-old president has already done

In just 15 days in office, Benin’s newly elected president has taken early actions including regional visits, free secondary education for girls, a healthcare initiative, and student transport support across universities.

The president visited five West African countries (Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Nigeria, and Niger) within four days to strengthen regional cooperation.

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His administration launched a “Treat First, Pay Later” healthcare initiative, backed by CFA 1 billion, to ensure emergency patients are treated before payment.

He introduced a policy making public secondary education free for all girls nationwide to expand access to education.

The government deployed new university buses to improve student transportation, reduce costs, and ease access to higher education.

Romuald Wadagni, a technocrat-turned-president and former long-serving Minister of Economy and Finance, assumed office as President of Benin in May 2026 following a decisive electoral victory that positioned him as a continuity figure in the country’s recent reform-driven governance model.

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Before his entry into public office, he built an extensive career in international finance and advisory services, spending over a decade and a half with global consulting firm Deloitte, where he worked on auditing, financial strategy, and corporate governance.

His appointment as finance minister in 2016 marked the beginning of his deep involvement in shaping Benin’s economic direction under former President Patrice Talon, a period widely associated with fiscal reforms, investment-focused policies, and efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability. Over the years, Wadagni became closely identified with the country’s economic management structure, earning a reputation as one of the key figures behind Benin’s recent economic policy direction.

President of Benin, Romuald Wadagni

Following his election as president in 2026, Wadagni assumed office at a time when West Africa continues to grapple with economic pressures, security concerns, and governance challenges. His emergence was widely seen as a continuation of a technocratic leadership style, with expectations centred on policy stability, institutional reforms, and social development initiatives.

Barely 15 days after assuming office, the newly elected President of Benin, Romuald has recorded a series of early actions across diplomacy, healthcare, education, and student welfare that signal the direction of his administration.

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The early moves, carried out within days of inauguration, span both domestic reforms and regional engagement.

Here are the key actions recorded so far:

1. Five-country diplomatic tour

Within just four days, the president visited Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Nigeria, and Niger. The visits were aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and reaffirming Benin’s diplomatic relations across West Africa.

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2. Free public secondary education for girls

A major education reform introduced free public secondary education for all girls nationwide. The policy is aimed at expanding access to education, reducing financial barriers, and improving gender equality in the education system. It is also expected to support long-term investment in human capital development across the country.

3. “Treat First, Pay Later” healthcare initiative

The government allocated CFA 1 billion to launch a healthcare policy known as “Treat First, Pay Later.” The initiative ensures that patients with life-threatening emergencies receive immediate treatment in public hospitals before any payment is required.

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The policy is designed to reduce delays in emergency care and improve access to life-saving treatment for citizens.

4. Deployment of university buses

New university buses were deployed to improve student mobility across higher institutions. The initiative is aimed at making access to education easier, safer, and more affordable for thousands of students across the country.

It is also expected to reduce transportation challenges and ease daily movement for students in public universities.

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As his administration continues to take shape, these early interventions reflect a strong focus on social welfare, education, healthcare access, and regional engagement, all anchored within a broader governance approach associated with technocratic planning and continuity reform.