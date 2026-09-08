What seems harmless in Nigeria can sometimes land a traveller in trouble abroad.

What seems harmless in Nigeria can sometimes land a traveller in trouble abroad.

From food to photos: 9 innocent things that can get Nigerians in trouble abroad

From carrying food and medicine to taking photos and accepting luggage, these seemingly innocent actions can land Nigerians in trouble abroad.

Food and medicines that are legal in Nigeria may be restricted elsewhere.

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Taking photos, flying drones or carrying someone else's luggage can cause unexpected problems.

Always check your destination's laws and customs rules before travelling.

Travelling abroad can be exciting, but some things Nigerians do without thinking twice at home can cause problems in another country.

Imagine packing dried pepper and egusi for your trip, carrying your regular medication or taking a quick photo at the airport.

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None sounds like a crime, but depending on where you are going, these seemingly innocent actions could attract the attention of customs officers, security officials or the police.

Foreign laws apply to visitors too, and not knowing the rules does not necessarily protect you from penalties. Official travel guidance warns that travellers can face fines, detention, imprisonment or deportation for breaking local laws, even unintentionally.

Here are 9 things Nigerians should watch out for when travelling abroad.

1. Packing Nigerian food

Examples of popular Nigerian food items, including smoked meats, fresh leafy greens, and dried beef products, frequently confiscated at international airports.

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For many Nigerians, travelling without some food from home is difficult to imagine.

Dried pepper, egusi, crayfish, beans and spices can make cooking abroad easier. But countries can have strict rules on meat, animal products, fresh produce, seeds and other agricultural items.

The US, for example, requires travellers to declare agricultural products and restricts several food and plant products from entering the country.

So declaring your food does not necessarily mean you will be allowed to take it in.

2. Carrying your usual medication

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Travelling abroad with some medication can get you into troubel

A medicine legally prescribed in Nigeria may be controlled or restricted elsewhere.

Some countries have additional requirements for medicines containing narcotics, stimulants or sedatives. Travellers may need a prescription, doctor's letter or prior approval.

Before flying, check whether your medication is permitted at your destination and keep it in its original packaging.

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3. Taking a picture of the wrong place

A picture of the newly commissioned terminal at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos

You see an interesting building at the airport and pull out your phone. That seemingly cute act can get you into trouble.

Some countries restrict photography around military facilities, government buildings, police sites and airports.

If you see a no-photography sign, obey it. When unsure, ask before taking the picture.

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4. Travelling with a drone

Travelling with a drone can get you into trouble abroad

A drone may seem like harmless holiday equipment, but countries regulate it differently.

Some require registration or permits, while others restrict where drones can be flown, particularly around airports and government or military sites.

5. Joking about bombs or drugs

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You may simply be joking with your friend about bombs and drugs while the airport security may not see you as a potential threat.

Some jokes are simply not worth making.

6. Carrying someone else's luggage

Carrying someone else's luggage could get you jailed if it contains prohibited drugs, undeclared goods or another restricted item.

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"Please help me take this to my brother" sounds like a harmless favour until it gets you into trouble.

If you do not know what is inside the bag, you are taking an unnecessary risk.

If customs officers find prohibited drugs, undeclared goods or another restricted item, you are the person carrying the luggage across the border.

Know what is inside every bag you travel with or better still, say ‘no’.

7. Carrying lots of cash

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Cash

Having your own money is not automatically a problem, but some countries require travellers to declare cash above a particular threshold.

For instance, travellers entering or leaving the US with more than US$10,000 in currency or monetary instruments must declare it.

The threshold varies by country, so check before travelling.

8. Buying wildlife souvenirs

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An animal-skin bag, ivory carving or coral necklace may look like a unique souvenir, but wildlife products can be subject to strict international controls.

Restrictions can apply to ivory, animal skins, coral, shells and products made from protected species. An item being sold openly does not necessarily mean you can legally take it across a border.

9. Picking up shells from a beach

Sea shells [Bamboozle]

Depending on the destination, even shells, coral, plants, fossils and other natural materials can be protected or restricted.

If you want a natural souvenir, check local rules first rather than assuming that something small and free is automatically yours to take.

ALSO READ: Chinese travel vlogger reveals what happened to him when he visited Nigeria

"I didn't know” is not an excuse and won’t absolve you of the consequences of your actions, so, before you fly, check the rules on medication, food, cash, drones, photography and souvenirs.