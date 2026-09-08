Davido reveals how Aliko Dangote shaped his approach to money and wealth.

Davido reveals how Aliko Dangote shaped his approach to money and wealth.

Davido reveals Aliko Dangote drove his mother home after his birth, shares lifelong bond with Africa’s richest man

Davido reveals that Aliko Dangote drove his mother home after his birth and shares the lifelong bond and financial advice he has received from the billionaire.

Davido said Aliko Dangote drove his mother home from the hospital after he was born.

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The singer said Dangote has advised him to “save your money” since childhood.

Davido described billionaires as ordinary people despite their wealth.

He said Dangote’s friendship with his family spans decades.

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido , has revealed the long-standing relationship he shares with billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote , saying their connection dates back to the day he was born.

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Davido made the revelation while discussing his relationship with Dangote during an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he spoke about the lessons he has learnt from the billionaire and his family’s connection with him.

The singer said Dangote was the person who drove his mother home from the hospital after she gave birth to him, describing the businessman as someone who has been close to his family for decades.

“Aliko Dangote drove my mom home from the hospital when she gave birth to me,” Davido said.

Afrobeats superstar David "Davido" Adeleke.

According to the singer, Dangote has continued to give him the same financial advice whenever they meet, urging him to be disciplined with money.

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“Anytime I see him, he still tells me, ‘David, save your money.’ He’s been saying that since I was a baby,” he said.

Davido also described billionaires as ordinary people despite their wealth, saying their lifestyles are often different from the lavish image many people associate with extremely wealthy individuals.

“Billionaires are the most normal people,” he said.

The singer has previously spoken about Dangote’s influence on his approach to wealth, describing him as a close associate of his father, businessman Adedeji Adeleke. Davido has said Dangote’s spending habits and discipline have shaped the advice he gives him about managing money.

In previous interviews, Davido also revealed that Dangote’s approach to wealth surprised him, saying the billionaire does not live a lifestyle focused solely on luxury spending despite being one of Africa’s wealthiest individuals.

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The Afrobeats star also used the conversation to reflect on the entertainment industry, saying he hopes younger artistes avoid some of the mistakes made by earlier generations and build stronger relationships within the music scene.

Davido’s revelation has since drawn attention online, with many Nigerians highlighting the unusual childhood connection between one of the country’s biggest music stars and its most prominent businessman.