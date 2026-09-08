The Nigerian Immigration Service rolls out a new contactless passport renewal system for eligible Nigerians living abroad

The Nigerian Immigration Service rolls out a new contactless passport renewal system for eligible Nigerians living abroad

No more embassy visits as Nigerians abroad get contactless passport renewal

Nigerians living abroad can now renew their passports without visiting a Nigerian embassy for biometric enrolment. Here's a step-by-step guide on how the new contactless passport renewal system works.

Eligible Nigerians abroad can now renew their passports without visiting an embassy for biometric enrolment.

Applicants complete the process online, verify their identity with their NIN and submit biometrics through the NRS mobile app.

Those who don't qualify for the contactless option can still book a physical appointment at their chosen embassy.

Applicants must still mail their current passport and printed application form to the processing embassy before tracking their application.

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If you've ever had to travel for hours, take time off work or spend money just to visit a Nigerian embassy for passport renewal, this new update might be the good news you've been waiting for.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has rolled out a contactless passport renewal system that allows eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting an embassy for biometric enrolment.

Instead of showing up at the embassy, applicants can now complete most of the process online, verify their identity with their National Identification Number (NIN), capture their biometrics through a mobile app and track the progress of their application from wherever they are.

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How Nigerians abroad can renew their passports without visiting the embassy

The process starts on the official Nigerian Immigration Service passport portal.

Applicants should select "Apply from Outside Nigeria" and then click "Apply for Renewal or Reissue."

From there, they'll need to create an account and verify their identity using their NIN and date of birth.

After verification, the next steps are to:

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Fill out the passport renewal application form.

Choose the Nigerian embassy or high commission that will process the application.

Upload all required documents.

Pay the passport renewal fee.

Once payment is successful, applicants will receive an Application ID and Reference Number. These two details are important because they'll be needed throughout the process.

Choosing the contactless option

An applicant can choose between a physical appointment and the new contactless passport renewal service after submitting their application

After submitting the application, applicants can choose between a regular physical appointment or the new contactless service.

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Those who qualify should select "Opt in for Contactless" under the application status or appointment section of the portal. A guide explaining the next steps will then be provided.

Applicants will be asked to download the NRS mobile app.

Inside the app, they'll need to:

Log in or create an account.

Select " Passport Application Services ."

Choose " Passport Biometric Enrolment ."

Enter their Application ID and Reference Number.

The app will first check whether they're eligible for the contactless process.

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If eligible, they'll be guided through capturing their facial image and fingerprints directly on their phone before submitting the biometrics for review.

Once the biometrics are approved, applicants will then pay the contactless service fee.

What happens if you're not eligible?

Not everyone will qualify for the contactless option.

Applicants who are found ineligible can simply return to the passport portal and schedule a physical appointment at the embassy or high commission they selected during the application.

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Sending your passport documents

Even after completing the online process, applicants will still need to print their completed application form and package it together with their current Nigerian passport.

Both documents should be placed inside a self-addressed return envelope and mailed to the embassy or high commission handling the application.

Applicants can begin tracking the status of their passport about two weeks after submission through either the tracking portal or the NRS mobile app.

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The new contactless system is expected to reduce long queues, unnecessary travel and the stress many Nigerians in the diaspora have faced for years when renewing their passports.