Ifa priest dies after setting himself ablaze in uncompleted building over wife allegedly leaving him for another man

A 50-year-old Ogun Ifa priest, Muritala Shodiya, has died after allegedly setting himself ablaze in an uncompleted building, with residents linking the incident to marital challenges.

Muritala Shodiya, popularly known as Ifa, allegedly set himself ablaze in Adebiopon Village, Ogun State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents rescued him and took him to General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where he later died.

A community source alleged that he had been struggling emotionally after his wife reportedly left him.

Ogun Police Command confirmed the incident and said an investigation had begun.

A 50-year-old traditional priest, identified as Muritala Shodiya, has died after allegedly setting himself ablaze inside an uncompleted building in Adebiopon Village, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shodiya, popularly known as “Ifa”, was reportedly found engulfed in flames after he allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Residents who noticed the incident were said to have rushed to the scene, put out the fire and took him to General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where he later died from his injuries.

Before his death, Shodiya was known in the community as an Ifa priest and fortune teller. He had reportedly practised in the Ijaye area of Abeokuta for several years before relocating to Adebiopon Village.

Residents who spoke about the incident said they were shocked by his death, with some describing him as a friendly person who did not appear capable of such an act.

A community source, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that Shodiya had been experiencing emotional distress after his wife reportedly left him for another man.

“We learnt that he set himself on fire. He had not been himself since his wife left him for another man. He had been showing signs of depression,” the source said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another resident, identified as Kazeem, said villagers attempted to rescue Shodiya after seeing him on fire. He dismissed claims that someone else may have attacked him, saying the traditionalist allegedly acted alone.

“We rushed to the scene to save his life. We put out the fire and took him to the hospital, but I just heard this morning that he has died,” Kazeem said.

He added that Shodiya had crawled out of the area while on fire and that contrary to some rumours, he was not set ablaze by another person.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command said it had commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police spokesperson, Babaseyi Oluseyi, said Shodiya allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze inside an uncompleted building at Adebiopon Village before he was rescued and taken to the hospital.

“The victim was rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, for treatment. Police officers visited the scene, documented the incident, and commenced an investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

The deceased’s wives later said they were devastated by the incident, describing him as a kind man and saying they never expected such a tragedy. They said they were not present when the incident occurred and only learnt about it from neighbours.