Meet the five youngest candidates for the 2027 election aged 35 to 48.

Meet the five youngest candidates for the 2027 election aged 35 to 48.

These are the five youngest presidential candidates for the 2027 election, aged between 35 to 48

INEC’s 2027 presidential candidate list features five of the youngest contenders aged between 35 and 48, including Moses Adebisi and Nkem Okereke.

Moses Olusoji Adebisi, 35, is the youngest presidential candidate on INEC’s 2027 list.

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Labour Party’s Sunday Chibuzo Okereke and NRM’s Nkem Esther Okereke are both 43.

Abbas-Bin Aliyu of ADP is 44 years old and among the youngest candidates.

Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of NDP is the oldest among the five youngest candidates at 48.

The 2027 presidential election will feature candidates across different age groups, with the youngest candidate on the ballot aged 35 and the oldest aged 79.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of 18 presidential candidates contesting the January 2027 election, showing that the race includes five candidates aged between 35 and 48 years.

The youngest candidate on the list is Moses Olusoji Adebisi of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), who is 35 years old. INEC listed Adebisi as the party’s presidential candidate, with Nafisat Usaku Abubakar as his running mate.

Here are the five youngest presidential candidates for the 2027 election:

1. Moses Olusoji Adebisi — 35 years (DLA)

Adebisi is the youngest presidential candidate on INEC’s final list. He is contesting under the platform of the Democratic Leadership Alliance, alongside Nafisat Usaku Abubakar as his running mate.

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2. Sunday Chibuzo Okereke — 43 years (Labour Party)

Okereke, aged 43, is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He will contest the election with Hajja Bintu Kontoas his running mate.

3. Nkem Esther Okereke — 43 years (National Rescue Movement)

Nkem Esther Okereke, also 43, is the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM). She is one of the two female presidential candidates on INEC’s final list.

4. Abbas-Bin Aliyu — 44 years (Action Democratic Party)

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Aliyu Abbas-Bin, 44, is the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). His running mate is listed as Chinazam Ike.

5. Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori — 48 years (National Democratic Party)

Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori, 48, is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP). She is also one of the two women contesting for the presidency in the 2027 election. Her running mate is Uchenna Anthony Chukwuemeka.