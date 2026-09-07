INEC warns politicians, parties against abusive campaigns, threatens ₦10m fine, jail term

INEC has warned politicians and parties against abusive campaign rhetoric ahead of 2027 elections, threatening fines and jail terms for offenders.

INEC warned politicians and parties against abusive, inflammatory and threatening campaign statements.

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Candidates convicted of violations could face up to ₦5 million fine or 12 months imprisonment.

Political parties risk ₦10 million fine for a first offence and ₦2 million for subsequent offences.

The commission said campaign language targeting ethnic, religious or regional groups could breach electoral laws.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned politicians and political parties against using abusive, inflammatory or threatening language during campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections .

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The commission said candidates and parties that violate campaign rules by engaging in hate speech, intimidation or statements capable of causing violence could face heavy penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

INEC’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, said campaign rhetoric becomes punishable when it goes beyond normal political criticism and enters the territory of threats, coercion, hate speech or incitement.

He said political campaigns must not include language that could provoke hostility against people based on their ethnic, religious, tribal or regional identities.

According to Oketola, the restriction is backed by provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which prohibits political campaigns or slogans containing abusive language likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

INEC Chairman Professor Joash O. Amupitan

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He explained that candidates found guilty of violating the provision could face a fine of up to ₦5 million or 12 months imprisonment, while political parties could be fined ₦10 million for a first offence and ₦2 million for subsequent offences.

INEC said it has the responsibility to monitor political campaigns and ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct for Political Parties, although the commission is not a security agency.

The electoral body’s warning comes as political activities begin to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with parties and politicians expected to begin preparations, mobilisation and campaigns in the build-up to the polls.

Oketola urged political actors to focus on issues, policies and constructive debate rather than statements that could threaten peace or deepen divisions among Nigerians.

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The warning also highlights concerns around the role of inflammatory rhetoric in previous election cycles, where political statements targeting ethnic, religious and regional identities have often raised concerns about possible tensions and electoral violence.