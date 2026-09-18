Charly Boy celebrates daughter's engagement to a woman, sparks reactions online

Charly Boy celebrates his daughter Adaeze's engagement to a woman as the announcement draws both congratulatory messages and criticism online.

Charly Boy publicly celebrated his daughter Adaeze's engagement to a woman.

Adaeze shared photos from the engagement and described her excitement about their future together.

The announcement drew both congratulatory messages and criticism online.

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Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has publicly celebrated the engagement of his daughter, Adaeze, to a woman, drawing a wide range of reactions from Nigerians online.

Charly Boy shared a video from the engagement ceremony on his Instagram page on Thursday, referring to the couple as his "beautiful Princess and her Husband" and asking his followers to extend their well wishes. "Folks, wish dem well for me," he wrote.

Adaeze also announced the engagement herself, sharing a photo with her partner alongside the caption "WE'RE ENGAGED!" and the hashtag #mrsandmrsgray2027. She expressed excitement about the relationship in her post, writing, "Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, growth, and making beautiful memories together. I can't wait for everything God has in store for us. Forever sounds even sweeter with you."

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The announcement quickly drew attention online, with reactions split between congratulatory comments and criticism, reflecting Nigeria's broader social and legal climate around same-sex relationships, where such unions remain both criminalised and widely stigmatised.

Adaeze was previously married to a man, Metu Anu, in a traditional wedding held in Abuja in February 2018, a union that later ended in divorce.

Charly Boy with his family

This isn't the first time a member of the Oputa family has publicly navigated a same-sex relationship. Charly Boy's other daughter, Dominique "Dewy" Oputa, is also known to be in a relationship with a woman, both daughters currently reside outside Nigeria.

Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, has built a decades-long career and public persona around unconventional, often boundary-pushing views on social and cultural issues in Nigeria. He has spoken previously about surviving prostate cancer, being sexually abused by a nanny during his childhood, and long-standing tension within his own nearly 50-year marriage to his wife, Diane.

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He has also addressed public speculation about his own gender expression and sexuality directly, arguing that embracing traits often associated with femininity does not diminish a man's identity.