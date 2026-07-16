The Network that remembered the Nigerian everyone else forgot

As Globacom approaches 23 years of operations, its most enduring achievement may be the simple decision to treat ordinary Nigerians as worthy customers, not statistical leftovers.

There is a Nigeria that appears in annual reports, policy speeches and investment conferences. It is polished, banked, urban, professionally employed and permanently connected. Then there is the larger Nigeria that wakes before dawn, measures every expense twice and often buys opportunity in the smallest available units.

That Nigeria is the student managing a night bundle, the trader waiting for a transfer alert, the apprentice taking customer orders on WhatsApp, the security guard calling home after a late shift and the roadside artisan whose phone number is also his business address.

Globacom understood this second Nigeria early. That may be the most important reason its 23rd anniversary deserves attention beyond the usual corporate congratulations. Glo did not enter the market merely to sell another SIM card. It entered with a populist instinct: communication should not remain a badge of class. It should become an everyday utility that allows ordinary people to participate in family life, commerce, education, culture and national conversation.

The introduction of per-second billing captured that instinct in one dramatic move. At a time when mobile access was still expensive and status-laden, the idea that a customer should pay only for the time actually used sounded both commercially disruptive and morally obvious.

Glo forced the industry to confront a basic truth: the small amount of money in an ordinary person’s pocket deserves respect. Fairer billing was therefore not merely a pricing innovation. It was a recognition of dignity.

That philosophy has mattered even more as the Nigerian economy has become increasingly digital. Today, a phone is a classroom, a bank branch, a shopfront, a newsroom, a studio, a navigation device and an emergency line.

For millions, connectivity is not an accessory to modern life; it is the infrastructure through which modern life is accessed. A network that keeps affordability, reach, and mass-market relevance in view is participating in national development, whether or not that contribution always appears neatly in a balance sheet.

This does not mean that history should excuse any company from the demands of the present. Anniversary applause must coexist with the expectation of stronger service, deeper investment and a better customer experience. But national institutions should be judged not only by where they stand in a single quarter. They should also be judged by the doors they helped open, the assumptions they challenged and the people they insisted on seeing.

For 23 years, Glo has carried a message that remains urgent: the forgotten Nigerian is still a customer, a citizen and a participant in the future. The student matters. The market woman matters. The rural family matters. The creator uploading from a modest phone matters.

The small business owner counting every naira matters. A company that remembers them is doing more than building a network. It is helping to hold a country together, one connection at a time.