Under the proposed FRSC Amendment Bill passed by the Senate, the familiar practice of preaching, hawking, and trading inside commercial buses could soon attract a ₦50,000 fine

Under the proposed FRSC Amendment Bill passed by the Senate, the familiar practice of preaching, hawking, and trading inside commercial buses could soon attract a ₦50,000 fine

No more bus preaching? Senate approves ₦50k fine for preaching, hawking in buses as traffic fines jump to ₦100k

The Senate has passed the FRSC Amendment Bill 2026, proposing a ₦50,000 fine for preaching, hawking and trading in commercial buses, while traffic offences like drunk driving and running red lights now attract up to ₦100,000 fines.

The Senate passed the FRSC Amendment Bill 2026, but it still requires presidential assent before becoming law.

Preaching, hawking or trading inside commercial buses could attract a ₦50,000 fine upon conviction.

Running red lights, speeding and similar traffic violations now attract a proposed ₦100,000 fine, while drunk driving could lead to ₦100,000, two years imprisonment, or both.

Motorists who refuse to cooperate with FRSC officers during roadside breath tests may face a ₦50,000 fine, six months imprisonment, or both.

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If you've ever entered a danfo and immediately heard, "Praise the Lord! I have a message for somebody...", that experience could soon come with serious consequences.

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introducing much tougher penalties for several road traffic offences, including a proposed ₦50,000 fine for anyone caught preaching, hawking or trading inside commercial buses.

The bill has been passed by the National Assembly but is not yet law. It still requires President Bola Tinubu's assent before it can take effect.

According to the amended legislation, anyone found hawking, trading or preaching in commercial vehicles commits an offence and, upon conviction, will pay a ₦50,000 fine.

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Lawmakers said the move is aimed at reducing distractions inside commercial buses and making public transportation safer for both drivers and passengers.

Lawmakers argue that restricting preachers and hawkers inside moving commercial vehicles will eliminate critical distractions for drivers and improve overall commuter safety.

Drunk driving fine jumps to ₦100,000

The Senate also approved a major increase in penalties for motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

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The offence, which previously attracted a ₦5,000 fine, will now attract a ₦100,000 fine, with offenders also risking up to two years imprisonment or both.

The amended law states that "any person found driving or attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs above the legal limit, or to such an extent that they are incapable of proper control of the vehicle, commits an offence."

Refusing FRSC officers could cost you ₦50,000

Motorists who refuse to cooperate with FRSC officials during roadside breath tests may also face stiffer punishment.

The amendment provides a ₦50,000 fine, six months imprisonment, or both for anyone who refuses to cooperate with FRSC personnel conducting preliminary roadside breath tests based on reasonable suspicion.

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Running red lights now attracts ₦100,000

Motorists who run red lights, ignore road markings, or exceed speed limits will see their penalties jump from a minor ₦5,000 fine to a flat ₦100,000 charge.

Several other traffic offences also received significant increases.

Anyone who ignores traffic lights, road signs, road markings or other traffic control devices could now pay a ₦100,000 fine.

The same applies to speed limit violations, which have increased from ₦5,000 to ₦100,000.

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Meanwhile, reckless driving now carries a ₦100,000 fine, up to two years imprisonment, or both, depending on the circumstances.

Senate says tougher penalties will improve road safety

The amendment, titled Federal Road Safety Corps Act (Amendment), 2026 (HBs. 1401 & 1604 – For Concurrence), was first read in the Senate on July 1, 2026.

The revised schedule now contains 52 traffic offences and their corresponding penalties.

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According to the Senate, the review is meant to strengthen the FRSC's enforcement powers, improve compliance with traffic rules and reduce road crashes across the country.