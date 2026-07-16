'For what exactly?' Nigerians express mixed reaction as VeryDarkMan is honored with 'Atayese One of Nigeria' title by Oluwo of Iwo

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions after VeryDarkMan was honoured with the traditional title "Atayese I of Nigeria" by the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State.

VeryDarkMan was conferred with the traditional title "Atayese I of Nigeria" by the Oluwo of Iwo.

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The honour sparked mixed reactions across social media.

Some Nigerians congratulated the activist, while others questioned the basis for the recognition.

The Oluwo said the title recognised VeryDarkMan's advocacy and also urged him to consider active politics.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions after activist and social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) , was honoured with the traditional title "Atayese I of Nigeria" by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, in Osun State.

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The title was conferred during a ceremony at the monarch's palace in Iwo, where VeryDarkMan, dressed in traditional Aso Oke attire, was welcomed by palace chiefs and supporters.

Reacting to the development, one X user wrote, "For what exactly? Country full of clowns." Another commented, "Lol this king doesn't know what's next to do. What has VDM done to deserve this?"

VeryDarkMan receives a chieftaincy title from Oluwo of Iwo

Not everyone shared the same view. A supporter praised the monarch's decision, writing, "Big thanks to them for recognizing him." Another simply described the pair as "Two jokers on a table."

Others defended the honour. One user wrote, "Well deserved. U earn everything good coming your way," congratulating VeryDarkMan on receiving the title.

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HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY KING

ABDULRASHEED ADEWALE AKANBI TELU1 THE OLUWO OF IWO,A FIRST CLASS PARAMOUNT RULAR IN NIGERIA AND AFRICA HONORED Verydarkman WITH A TITILE THE "ATAYESE 1 OF NIGERIA" ORISHA NLA" pic.twitter.com/iKsoGNa9K3 — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) July 16, 2026

The differing reactions underscore the polarising public image of VeryDarkMan, whose activism continues to draw both strong support and sharp criticism on social media.

During the ceremony, the Oluwo of Iwo said the honour was in recognition of VeryDarkMan's advocacy and contributions to society. The monarch also encouraged him and members of the Ratel Movement to participate in politics, arguing that public service offers another avenue for driving change.

Responding to the monarch, VeryDarkMan thanked him for the recognition and disclosed that the Ratel Movement had already begun discussions about participating in politics, starting from the grassroots when the time is right.

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