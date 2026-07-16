Advertisement

'For what exactly?' Nigerians express mixed reaction as VeryDarkMan is honored with 'Atayese One of Nigeria' title by Oluwo of Iwo

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 17:45 - 16 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
VDM honoured with 'Atayese' title by Oluwo of Iwo
Nigerians have shared mixed reactions after VeryDarkMan was honoured with the traditional title "Atayese I of Nigeria" by the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State.
Advertisement

  • VeryDarkMan was conferred with the traditional title "Atayese I of Nigeria" by the Oluwo of Iwo.

Advertisement

  • The honour sparked mixed reactions across social media.

  • Some Nigerians congratulated the activist, while others questioned the basis for the recognition.

  • The Oluwo said the title recognised VeryDarkMan's advocacy and also urged him to consider active politics.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions after activist and social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), was honoured with the traditional title "Atayese I of Nigeria" by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, in Osun State.

Advertisement

The title was conferred during a ceremony at the monarch's palace in Iwo, where VeryDarkMan, dressed in traditional Aso Oke attire, was welcomed by palace chiefs and supporters.

Reacting to the development, one X user wrote, "For what exactly? Country full of clowns." Another commented, "Lol this king doesn't know what's next to do. What has VDM done to deserve this?"

VeryDarkMan receives a chieftaincy title from Oluwo of Iwo

Not everyone shared the same view. A supporter praised the monarch's decision, writing, "Big thanks to them for recognizing him." Another simply described the pair as "Two jokers on a table."

Others defended the honour. One user wrote, "Well deserved. U earn everything good coming your way," congratulating VeryDarkMan on receiving the title.

Advertisement

The differing reactions underscore the polarising public image of VeryDarkMan, whose activism continues to draw both strong support and sharp criticism on social media.

RELATED: Nurse's death at Umahi's residence takes new twist as police demand autopsy

During the ceremony, the Oluwo of Iwo said the honour was in recognition of VeryDarkMan's advocacy and contributions to society. The monarch also encouraged him and members of the Ratel Movement to participate in politics, arguing that public service offers another avenue for driving change.

Responding to the monarch, VeryDarkMan thanked him for the recognition and disclosed that the Ratel Movement had already begun discussions about participating in politics, starting from the grassroots when the time is right.

Advertisement

The conferment of the title has continued to generate conversations online, with many debating the criteria for traditional honours and the growing recognition of influential social media personalities.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Filmhouse Group and The Special Foundation partner to bring the Magic of Toy Story 5 to children
Entertainment
16.07.2026
Filmhouse Group and The Special Foundation partner to bring the Magic of Toy Story 5 to children
Kano Hisbah bans movie distribution on mobile phones to protect Islamic values
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
Kano Hisbah bans movie distribution on mobile phones to protect Islamic values
'For what exactly?' Nigerians express mixed reaction as VeryDarkMan is honored with 'Atayese One of Nigeria' title by Oluwo of Iwo
News
16.07.2026
'For what exactly?' Nigerians express mixed reaction as VeryDarkMan is honored with 'Atayese One of Nigeria' title by Oluwo of Iwo
The Network that remembered the Nigerian everyone else forgot
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
The Network that remembered the Nigerian everyone else forgot
No more bus preaching? Senate approves ₦50k fine for preaching, hawking in buses as traffic fines jump to ₦100k
News
16.07.2026
No more bus preaching? Senate approves ₦50k fine for preaching, hawking in buses as traffic fines jump to ₦100k
Nurse's death at Umahi's residence takes new twist as police demand autopsy
News
16.07.2026
Nurse's death at Umahi's residence takes new twist as police demand autopsy