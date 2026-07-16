15-year-old Bello Hassan, who survived 56 days of terrifying captivity in the forest, has declared his unwavering resolve to return to his studies.

15-year-old Bello Hassan, who survived 56 days of terrifying captivity in the forest, has declared his unwavering resolve to return to his studies.

“Bandits carried us into the bush, but I’m still going back to school” — Oyo pupil speaks after 56 days in captivity (see video)

A 15-year-old Oyo pupil, Bello Hassan, has shared how he survived 56 days in bandits' captivity after being kidnapped from school. Despite the traumatic experience, he says he is ready to return to school.

15-year-old Bello Hassan says he is ready to return to school after spending 56 days in bandits' captivity.

The teenager was writing a test when gunmen invaded his school and marched pupils and teachers into the forest.

He said the victims trekked for a whole day, slept under trees and were moved between different camps before their rescue.

Hassan was among 44 pupils and teachers rescued on July 10 after the May 15 attack on three schools in Oriire LGA, Oyo State.

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For many people, surviving an abduction by bandits would be enough reason to never step into a classroom again. But 15-year-old Bello Hassan has a different mindset.

The teenager, who was among the pupils kidnapped from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, says he still plans to continue his education despite spending nearly two months in captivity.

Speaking to journalists in Ogbomoso on Wednesday after he was discharged from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Hassan recounted what life was like after gunmen stormed his school during a test.

𝐈’𝐦 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐲𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐬' 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲



Credit: X | Oyo_Matters



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"When I was in captivity, I was scared that my parents were at home and there was nobody to save me. I was in school writing a test when the gunmen invaded the school. When we saw the guns with the gunmen, we were scared, and they ordered us to march out and follow them."

According to him, the abductors forced the pupils and teachers to trek deep into the forest for an entire day before they arrived at one of the camps around 7 p.m.

"We didn’t know where they took us, and we trekked for a day. We got to their location around 7 p.m. They moved us from one location to another for days."

Hassan said the captives lived under trees throughout their stay, with the kidnappers covering them with nylon sheets whenever it rained.

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He also revealed that the female victims were initially asked to prepare meals before the abductors later started cooking for everyone themselves.

"They cooked rice for us. They asked the females among us to cook for us, and later they started cooking for us. Whenever rain was about to fall, they covered us with nylon because we stayed under the tree."

While the pupils were not physically assaulted, Hassan said their teachers were repeatedly flogged and everyone lived under strict rules.

"The gunmen didn’t beat us, but only flogged our teachers. They didn’t allow us to play around or do whatever we liked."

Asked about the reported killing of two teachers, identified as Mr Michael and Deacon, Hassan explained that he did not witness the incident because it happened at another location.

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"No, I didn’t witness it. They were killed in another place."

He also disclosed that the kidnappers communicated in English, Hausa and other languages while they were in captivity.

Despite everything he went through, the teenager says fear will not stop him from going back to school.

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"Since my return, I am not afraid. If God wills, I will return to school in the area."

Hassan was among the 44 pupils and teachers rescued on July 10 after spending 56 days in captivity. The victims were kidnapped on May 15 when armed men attacked three schools in the Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State.