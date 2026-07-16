Hanks Anuku spotted with his children weeks after viral street video sparked concern

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has appeared with his son and daughter weeks after a viral street video sparked concern, introducing his son as a US-based basketball player.

Hanks Anuku has appeared in a new video alongside his son and daughter.

The outing comes weeks after a viral street clip raised concerns about the actor's well-being.

Anuku introduced his son as a basketball player based in the United States.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has been spotted in a new video stepping out with his son and daughter, weeks after a separate viral clip left many Nigerians worried about his well-being.

In the footage, Anuku is seen introducing his son to onlookers, describing him as a basketball player based in the United States. No further details, such as a team, school, or league, were given in the clip.

"He's a basketball player in the United States of America."



Nollywood legend Hanks Anuku steps out with his son and daughter in a heartwarming family outing.



🎥: brightgrillzz //TT pic.twitter.com/bMX2osxVqp — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) July 15, 2026

The outing comes barely two weeks after a different video showed the actor appearing disoriented on the street, a moment that drew widespread concern and sympathy from Nigerians online. Anuku later addressed that video directly, telling the public he was in good health and asking to be left alone.

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Reactions to the latest video have been mixed. Some social media users expressed relief at seeing the actor looking composed and spending time with his children. Others questioned the timing of the appearance, with a few pointing out what they described as a stark contrast between the two videos.

Some onlookers noted that his son appeared unhappy despite the celebratory tone of the outing, while another questioned the basketball claim outright, arguing that such a career path looked to be unusual, given their gestures to his statement.

Concerns as Hanks Anuku was spotted lying on the Abuja roadside

This is not the first time Anuku has used a family appearance to respond to public concern about his condition. In 2023, following an earlier viral street video, he shared a family photo online and credited his son with helping him regain stability. He also urged Nigerians to follow his son's social media page at the time.

As of now, no independent confirmation of the son's basketball career has surfaced. The claim remains based solely on Anuku's statement in the video.

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The actor has previously spoken about personal struggles, including past comments addressing rumours around his mental health, though he has denied allegations of hard drug use.