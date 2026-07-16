Nurse's death at Umahi's residence takes new twist as police demand autopsy

The sudden death of 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila at the country home of Works Minister David Umahi has sparked deep concern and a rigorous police investigation

The sudden death of 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila at the country home of Works Minister David Umahi has sparked deep concern and a rigorous police investigation

Ebonyi Police insist on carrying out an autopsy on 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila, who was found dead at Works Minister David Umahi's country home, despite her family's refusal.

26-year-old nurse Mary Habila was found dead at David Umahi's country home in Ebonyi State.

Ebonyi Police insist an autopsy is necessary to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased's family has reportedly refused to approve the post-mortem, delaying the process.

Police say investigations are ongoing and have promised a thorough and transparent probe into the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ebonyi State Police Command has insisted that an autopsy must be carried out on 26-year-old nurse, Mary Habila, who was found dead at the country home of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The development has sparked fresh conversations online, with many Nigerians asking the same question: What really happened?

According to the police, an autopsy is now considered a crucial part of the investigation, especially because of the sensitive nature of the case. However, the process has been delayed because the deceased's family reportedly declined the request for a post-mortem examination.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the incident was first reported on June 27, 2026, after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ohaozara Division received a distress call about a medical emergency involving the young nurse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

State Police PRO, SP Joshua Ukandu, has stated that an autopsy is crucial to determine the true cause of death, despite the family's initial hesitation.

When the DPO arrived at the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital in Uburu, doctors informed him that Mary Habila had already been brought in dead.

"On arrival, the DPO was informed by hospital authorities that Miss Mary Habila had been brought in dead. He immediately briefed the Commissioner of Police, who directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation."

Police said preliminary findings showed that Habila and another nurse, Miss Anita Baaki, were members of the medical team attached to the Minister of Works and had travelled with him to his hometown in Uburu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigators believe Mary died inside a room within the compound of Umahi's country residence.

Since the incident, detectives have visited the scene, questioned relevant witnesses and begun a full investigation into what led to her death.

The command also disclosed that it had concluded plans to engage a pathologist to determine the exact cause of death through a post-mortem examination.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased and a colleague formed part of the medical team attached to the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she died in a room within the compound of his residence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Command has since commenced a comprehensive investigation. Detectives have visited the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons. The Command is set to engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination that will help determine the cause of death and support the ongoing inquiry."

Despite the family's reported objection, the police maintained that the autopsy remains necessary to establish what truly caused the nurse's death.

Ohaozara police division responded to the emergency at the Teaching Hospital in Uburu, where medical staff confirmed the young nurse had already passed away before arrival.

According to the command, investigators are now waiting for the deceased's relatives or their authorised representative to be present before the examination can go ahead.

The Ebonyi State Police Command also assured Nigerians that the investigation would be thorough, transparent and impartial, promising to provide updates as new findings emerge.

Advertisement

Advertisement