The Glenlivet Experience: A celebration of Speyside heritage and Nigerian craftsmanship

Originality is often associated with innovation, but truly distinctive creations are rarely achieved overnight. They are shaped by vision, discipline and a deep commitment to craft.

This idea informs The Glenlivet Experience, a three-day immersive experience through which The Glenlivet, the definitive Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, brings its whisky-making heritage into conversation with Nigeria’s rich traditions of artistry, craftsmanship and cultural expression.

Founded by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet built its legacy through a pioneering approach to single malt Scotch whisky. Over generations, the knowledge and precision behind its whisky-making have helped define the distinctive character for which the brand is known.

The Glenlivet Experience draws a parallel between this tradition of making and the work of Nigerian artists, makers and cultural practitioners. Across different disciplines, the Experience highlights the processes, influences and expertise behind the finished expression, revealing the depth of work that often sits behind something seemingly effortless.

Rooted in the brand’s Live Original philosophy, the Experience presents originality not simply as being different, but as having the conviction to pursue an individual point of view and the mastery to give it meaningful expression.

In doing so, The Glenlivet Experience creates a meeting point between the brand’s heritage and contemporary Nigerian culture, celebrating both the traditions that inform exceptional making and the individuals who continue to shape culture through their own distinctive expressions.

Through craftsmanship, storytelling, art and sound, The Glenlivet Experience reveals the artistry and mastery behind exceptional creation, and the distinctive signatures that set it apart

Elizabeth Anthony, Head of Portfolio Whiskies, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said: “Originality is built through time, dedication and mastery. The Glenlivet Experience brings this to life by exploring the connection between The Glenlivet’s Speyside craftsmanship and Nigeria’s rich traditions of making, celebrating the people, skills and distinctive signatures that make exceptional work unmistakable.”

The three-day Experience will bring together culture custodians, art lovers, collectors, whisky connoisseurs, lifestyle influencers and other guests for a celebration of artistry, cultural expression and craftsmanship.

On Day Three, The Glenlivet Experience will extend its invitation to a wider audience, welcoming whisky enthusiasts and those looking to discover The Glenlivet through an immersive exploration of its heritage, craftsmanship and character.

Through The Glenlivet Experience, the brand continues to bring its Live Original philosophy to life, celebrating the vision, mastery and conviction required to create something truly distinctive.

For more information, follow @TheGlenlivetNG on Instagram.