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Huge Blow for Eric Chelle as Super Eagles star to miss Tanzania second-leg

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:06 - 14 November 2026
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle
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The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without Ademola Lookman for the return leg of the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania next week.
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Lookman suffered a knee ligament sprain during Friday’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Uyo, which represents a significant setback for head coach Eric Chelle.

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As confirmed by the Super Eagles press officer, the Atlético Madrid forward will miss Tuesday’s return leg of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Zanzibar as Chelle's men look to seize control of Group L.

Lookman started the match and played a key role in Nigeria’s early breakthrough. In the second minute, he supplied the assist for Alhassan Yusuf’s opener, threading a precise pass that the midfielder finished clinically to give the hosts a dream start at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

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The 28-year-old continued to look lively before going down late in the first half. He was forced off in stoppage time and replaced by Moses Simon.

Nigeria went on to win the contest through a second-half brace from substitute Tolu Arokodare after Tanzania had equalised.

Chelle had initially described the problem as “a little” issue after Lookman felt pain while attempting a left-footed shot and then took a knock to the same knee.

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Subsequent medical scans have now revealed a ligament sprain that rules the attacker out of the crucial second leg.

Lookman's absence may open up a starting role for two-goal hero Arokodare alongside Akor Adams in attack.

The 29-year-old, who has had a rough start to the season at Atletico Madrid, will be hoping to avoid a long lay-off with plenty of football to be played in the coming weeks.

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