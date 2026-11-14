Huge Blow for Eric Chelle as Super Eagles star to miss Tanzania second-leg
Lookman suffered a knee ligament sprain during Friday’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Uyo, which represents a significant setback for head coach Eric Chelle.
As confirmed by the Super Eagles press officer, the Atlético Madrid forward will miss Tuesday’s return leg of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Zanzibar as Chelle's men look to seize control of Group L.
Lookman started the match and played a key role in Nigeria’s early breakthrough. In the second minute, he supplied the assist for Alhassan Yusuf’s opener, threading a precise pass that the midfielder finished clinically to give the hosts a dream start at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.
🚨🇳🇬 GOAL Alhassan opens the scoring for Nigeria after receiving a pass from Ademola Lookman. https://t.co/iyGveBqBWy— GNB (@GHNaijaBallers) November 13, 2026
The 28-year-old continued to look lively before going down late in the first half. He was forced off in stoppage time and replaced by Moses Simon.
Nigeria went on to win the contest through a second-half brace from substitute Tolu Arokodare after Tanzania had equalised.
Chelle had initially described the problem as “a little” issue after Lookman felt pain while attempting a left-footed shot and then took a knock to the same knee.
BREAKING: Update on Ademola Lookman ⬇️ "Scan has revealed Ademola Lookman suffered a sprain in this knee ligament during yesterday’s match. This rules him out of Nigeria’s next afcon qualfier versus Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday." Get well soon, Lookman. Let's send our wishes to Lookman!!!— OgaNlaMedia 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) November 14, 2026
Subsequent medical scans have now revealed a ligament sprain that rules the attacker out of the crucial second leg.
Lookman's absence may open up a starting role for two-goal hero Arokodare alongside Akor Adams in attack.
The 29-year-old, who has had a rough start to the season at Atletico Madrid, will be hoping to avoid a long lay-off with plenty of football to be played in the coming weeks.