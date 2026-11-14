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Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal to retire figure '7' in honour of greatest player

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:50 - 14 November 2026
Portugal and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo Credit: Imago
The Portuguese football governing body has announced decision to retire the original typography of jersey number seven, honouring Cristiano Ronaldo.
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The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has redesigned the font style of the national team's number seven jersey, retiring the original typography to honour Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement.

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The FPF confirmed the change in a statement, ensuring the specific design worn by the 41-year-old forward during his 23-year international career remains exclusively tied to his legacy.

"Because there are stories, memories, all achievements and emotions, which will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo," the FPF reported. 

"From today we will thus have a different number 7 on the sweater, with same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the eternalisation of the story that will never be forgotten."

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Navigating FIFA regulations

The decision to alter the font, which will feature an added cross through the stem of the number, serves as a workaround to FIFA kit regulations.

Governing bodies cannot retire numbers between 1 and 23 for competitive international fixtures, as FIFA mandates that squads must utilise consecutive numbering corresponding to their maximum roster size during major tournaments.

As a result, AC Milan forward Rafael Leão will inherit the modified number seven shirt during the current international break, marking the first window without Ronaldo since he made his debut in August 2003.

Ronaldo's retirement

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Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on November 5, stepping away as Portugal's all-time leading appearance-maker (234 caps) and top goalscorer (146 goals).

His departure followed a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus during the September international window. The fallout stemmed from a disagreement over a substitution, which ultimately overshadowed the final stage of his national team career.

Portugal host Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture this Saturday.

The FPF has organised a tribute for the match, with all members of the squad set to wear the number seven shirt during the pre-match ceremonies, while further honours are planned for the seventh minute of the contest. The original, uncrossed number seven design, will now be permanently archived by the federation.

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