Report: Boniface wants to leave Leverkusen immediately

Super Eagles striking Victor Boniface has been linked with an exit away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Nigeria international Victor Boniface is actively pushing to leave Bayer Leverkusen during the upcoming January transfer window following a drastic reduction in his playing time.

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According to reports, two unnamed clubs have already made formal enquiries regarding the 25-year-old, with Leverkusen prepared to sanction either a permanent sale or a loan departure.

The winter transfer links represent a significant escalation from October, when Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes dismissed initial suggestions that the striker wanted to leave the BayArena.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the departure is now considered concrete. Leverkusen are willing to negotiate without demanding an immediate financial commitment, meaning a mid-season loan remains a viable avenue for Boniface to secure regular football.

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Boniface's reduced playing time

Boniface has endured lack of match action during the 2026/27 campaign, having been bumped down to third-choice striker under head coach Carles Martínez.

He currently sits behind Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane in the attacking pecking order and was completely omitted from the club's UEFA Europa League squad.

His domestic involvement has been limited to just 15 minutes of senior football this season. That tally consists of a three-minute cameo in a 5-2 DFB-Pokal victory over 1. FC Nürnberg on October 28, alongside 12 total minutes spread across two Bundesliga substitute appearances against SV Elversberg and VfB Stuttgart.

The frustration surrounding his peripheral role boiled over earlier this season, as he stormed down the tunnel following a 4-3 away victory over 1. FSV Mainz 05 on October 10.

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Injury struggles and the Werder Bremen loan

The current situation marks a steep decline from his initial impact in Germany, which has been derailed by persistent injury problems.

Leverkusen originally signed Boniface from Union Saint-Gilloise in August 2023, and he produced 14 goals and eight assists in 1,554 minutes to help the club secure the 2023/24 Bundesliga title without losing a match under former manager Xabi Alonso.

However, subsequent injury issues hampered his progress and led to a disappointing loan spell at Werder Bremen during the 2025/26 campaign, which ultimately failed to improve his standing upon returning to Leverkusen.