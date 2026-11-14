Top 10 churches with the biggest auditoriums in the world in 2026, Nigeria leads with 7

Nigeria dominates the global list of largest church auditoriums by seating capacity, occupying four of the top five spots. Salvation Ministries' Hand of God Cathedral leads the world with 120,000 seats in Port Harcourt.

Salvation Ministries' Hand of God Cathedral in Port Harcourt ranks first with 120,000 seats.

Bishop David Oyedepo's Ark in Ota comes second with a reported capacity of 109,345.

Nigerian churches occupy seven of the ten positions, including four of the top five.

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Nigeria has long been home to some of the world's biggest church buildings, and the newest entry has raised the bar again. Ranked by seating capacity of a single service, Nigerian auditoriums fill four of the top five places and seven of the top ten.

Salvation Ministries' Hand of God Cathedral in Port Harcourt now tops the list with 120,000 seats, pushing Bishop David Oyedepo's Ark into second place.

1. Hand of God Cathedral, Salvation Ministries (120,000)

Hand of God Cathedral

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Located in Igwuruta, along Airport Road in Port Harcourt, the cathedral is the new global headquarters of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's church, founded in 1997.

Its design has five wings extending from a central dome, which resemble an open hand when seen from above and earned it the nickname "Five Fingers of God." It was planned at 40,000 seats when construction began in 2010, then expanded to 120,000. Reports in 2022 put the cost at about ₦41.5 billion.

2. The Ark, Living Faith Church Worldwide (109,345)

The Ark, Living Faith Church Worldwide

Built by Bishop David Oyedepo's Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, the Ark sits within Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State. It forms part of the Ark Legacy Project, which Bishop Oyedepo's church has reportedly put at $200 million.

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The building includes advanced sound systems, smart ventilation, escalators and a 12-storey mission tower.

3. Glory Dome, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (100,000)

Glory Dome, Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Led by Dr Paul Enenche, the Abuja auditorium was completed in 2018 and was widely reported at the time as the world's largest church auditorium.

It held that title until the Hand of God Cathedral overtook it, and it remains one of the most recognisable church structures in Africa.

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4. City of Wonders, Champions Royal Assembly (80,000)

City of Wonders, Champions Royal Assembly

The Champions Royal Assembly headquarters in Kubwa, Abuja, was founded by Prophet Joshua Iginla and completed in 2015. It is known for its stadium-style design and large international gatherings.

5. Temple of the Glory of God, God is Love Pentecostal Church (60,000)

Temple of the Glory of God, God is Love Pentecostal Church

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The highest-ranked entry outside Africa is in São Paulo, Brazil, and was completed in 2004. It serves as the denomination's global headquarters and is the largest church auditorium in Latin America.

6. Faith Tabernacle, Living Faith Church Worldwide (50,000)

Faith Tabernacle, Living Faith Church Worldwide

Also in Canaanland, Ota, the auditorium opened in 1999 and was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2010 as the world's largest church auditorium.

Newer buildings have overtaken it, but it remains active and keeps hosting major events. It holds several services every Sunday, but only its 50,000 capacity counts here.

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7. Nginden Bethany Church (35,000)

Nginden Bethany Church

Located in Surabaya, Indonesia, the church was completed in 2000 and expanded and rededicated in 2009, raising its capacity to 35,000. It is one of Asia's largest church auditoriums.

8. International Gospel Centre, Word of Life Bible Church (35,000)

International Gospel Centre, Word of Life Bible Church

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Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor's church in Warri, Delta State, dedicated its auditorium in January 2014, making it one of the largest in southern Nigeria.

9. United Family International Church, Chitungwiza (30,000)

United Family International Church, Chitungwiza

Completed in 2022, the auditorium is the headquarters of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa's ministry and the largest church auditorium in Zimbabwe.

10. Deeper Life Bible Church, Lagos (30,000)

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Deeper Life Bible Church, Lagos