Ronaldinho set to come out of retirement for official match — When, where and why?

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho could clinch his 300th career goal as he is set to play an official game within the Italian football pyramid.

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho is set to emerge from an 11-year competitive hiatus to feature for Italian third-division side Ravenna in their upcoming Serie C fixture against Forli.

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According to footage widely circulating on social media, the 46-year-old former Brazil international has already joined his new teammates for pre-match training sessions ahead of the Group B regional derby at the Stadio Comunale Bruno Benelli. The clash is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 15 at 17:30 local time.

Ronaldinho’s comeback

Ronaldinho officially announced his retirement in 2018, though his final professional appearance occurred during a brief stint with Brazilian outfit Fluminense in September 2015.

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His return to the pitch is inextricably linked to his off-field business ventures, as he acquired an ownership stake in Ravenna earlier this year alongside club president Ignazio Cipriani, while his personal 'R10' brand now serves as the team's technical sponsor.

Ravenna manager Andrea Mandorlini has confirmed the playmaker will start against a Forli side who currently sit 15th in the league table, potentially setting the stage for a massive individual achievement.

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho has arrived for his pre-match training session with Italian 3rd division side Ravenna ahead of coming out of retirement for one fame. The Brazilian legend joined Ravenna’s project with Cipriani family, promised to play an official game and it’s happening this weekend. Ronaldinho will feature tomorrow in Italian’s 3rd division game between Ravenna and Forlí. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2026

Ronaldinho currently sits on 299 senior career goals, needing just one successful strike in Italy's third tier to reach the 300-goal milestone.

"Am I missing my 300th career goal? Right now I'm not thinking about it... we'll see," Ronaldinho told reporters, downplaying the statistical landmark while expressing his excitement for the match.

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A globally decorated career

During his peak, Ronaldinho was widely regarded as one of the most entertaining and technically gifted players in world football, capturing the 2005 Ballon d'Or during a transformative five-year tenure at Barcelona.

He dominated European football with the Catalan club, winning the 2004/05 and 2005/06 LALIGA titles alongside the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League, before transferring to AC Milan, where he contributed to their 2010/11 Serie A triumph.