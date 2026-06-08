The Safety Commission has intensified routine risk assessments and physical safety audits across major supermarkets, bakeries, and hotels in Lagos.

The Safety Commission has intensified routine risk assessments and physical safety audits across major supermarkets, bakeries, and hotels in Lagos.

Food safety is not optional, Lagos tells vendors as compliance drive intensifies

Lagos State has urged food vendors and businesses to comply with food safety regulations, intensifying inspections, training and enforcement measures to reduce foodborne diseases and protect public health.

Lagos marked World Food Safety Day 2026 by calling on food vendors, restaurants and businesses to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices.

The state says it is increasing inspections, audits and compliance checks across food-related establishments to enforce safety standards.

Officials urged businesses and households to prioritise safe food handling to reduce health risks and prevent foodborne illnesses.

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The Lagos State Government has renewed its push for stricter food safety compliance across the state, urging food vendors, restaurants, manufacturers and consumers to play their part in preventing foodborne illnesses.

The call was made by the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, as Lagos joined the rest of the world to mark the 2026 World Food Safety Day on June 7.

Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola

This year's theme, "From Burdens to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere," focuses on reducing the impact of foodborne diseases and strengthening food safety systems throughout the food supply chain.

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According to Mojola, food safety remains a major public health and consumer protection issue, especially in a fast-growing city like Lagos where millions of residents depend on a complex network of food producers, distributors and vendors every day.

"Food safety is not optional; it is a necessity. Every meal consumed by Lagosians should meet the highest standards of safety and hygiene," he said.

The Safety Commission noted that Lagos, as one of Africa's largest commercial hubs, depends on an extensive food distribution chain that includes manufacturers, processors, restaurants, hospitality operators, supermarkets and street food vendors.

Mojola stressed that maintaining high standards across the entire chain requires collaboration among regulators, businesses and consumers.

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"Together, we can build a safer and healthier Lagos," he added.

Recent state-led workshops target the hospitality and events sectors to foster science-based food safety practices and reduce the regional burden of foodborne diseases.

The commission said it has continued to strengthen enforcement through regular inspections, safety audits and risk assessments carried out at restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels and other public facilities across the state.

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It added that businesses found violating safety regulations are required to implement corrective measures, while compliant operators receive safety certifications.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the agency has also stepped up training and awareness programmes for food handlers and operators in the hospitality and events sectors. These initiatives focus on proper food handling, hygiene practices, safe storage, hazard prevention and consumer protection.

According to the commission, recent capacity-building workshops organised for stakeholders have helped promote science-based food safety practices and improve compliance with existing regulations.

Food safety experts have consistently warned that poor hygiene, improper food storage and contamination can lead to foodborne diseases, which remain a significant public health concern globally.

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Mojola said the Lagos State Safety Commission will continue working with industry players and other stakeholders to improve food safety standards and increase public awareness across the state.

He also urged households, institutions and businesses to make food safety a priority and support measures aimed at reducing food-related health risks.