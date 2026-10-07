Holly Leeann Flores, 37, was arrested after police said her husband and two young children were found with stab wounds in a Northlake, Texas, home. (Photo: WBAP)

Holly Leeann Flores, 37, was arrested after police said her husband and two young children were found with stab wounds in a Northlake, Texas, home. (Photo: WBAP)

She reportedly stabbed her husband. Then police found her 3-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son with stab wounds

Holly Leeann Flores, 37, faces attempted capital murder charges after her husband called 911 during an alleged stabbing and police later found their 3-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son injured inside the home.

Holly Leeann Flores, 37, was arrested in Northlake, Texas, after an early-morning 911 call.

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Police said her husband had a stab wound to his head and their two young children had stab wounds to their chests.

The children and their father were expected to survive, while Flores faces two attempted capital murder charges and an aggravated assault charge.

A 37-year-old Texas mother is facing attempted capital murder charges after police said her husband called 911 during an early-morning attack, reporting that she had stabbed him before officers discovered their two young children wounded inside the home.

Holly Leeann Flores was arrested on Tuesday, October 6, after Northlake police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive at about 4:20 a.m.

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According to police, a 34-year-old man called 911 and told dispatchers that his wife had a knife and had stabbed him.

Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford later said he had listened to the emergency call. The man appeared to be trying to reach the children, who were in another room, but had to retreat from the house, Crawford said.

When officers arrived minutes later, they detained Flores. The husband was found with a stab wound to his head and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.

But the situation was more serious than officers initially knew. During a protective sweep of the house, officers found Flores’ two children — a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy — with stab wounds to their chests. The children were also rushed to a Fort Worth hospital.

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Holly Leeann Flores, her husband and their two children.

Police later said the children’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Chief Crawford said they remained in hospital for observation but were expected to recover. The police also expected the husband to survive.

Flores was taken to a hospital in Denton for observation and treatment of minor injuries before she was released and booked into the Denton County Jail.

She now faces two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The attempted capital murder charges relate to the two children, while the aggravated assault charge concerns the husband.

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Police have not announced a motive for the alleged attack, but the history of calls to the same home has added an extra layer to the case.

Crawford said Northlake police had been called to the residence about five times since March, mostly for welfare concerns. He said those calls came from inside the home rather than from neighbours but declined to discuss their specific circumstances because the investigation is still ongoing.

The chief also said Flores did not say much after officers detained her, describing her as mostly staring and remaining quiet.

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The October 6 attack in Northlake adds to a deeply troubling week for North Texas, marking the third major incident in just seven days involving a parent violently attacking their children.

On September 30, an Arlington father allegedly stabbed his 5-year-old and 2-year-old children, resulting in the older child's death.

The very next day, on October 1, a 42-year-old Waxahachie mother allegedly shot and killed her two teenage sons.

Colleen Nichole Lemmon (Photo: Ellis County Sheriff’s Office)