Why are they clapping? Roy Keane slams fans, players and Man United legend after Liverpool defeat
Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on the Manchester United squad, demanding the players take responsibility for a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.
The RedDevils delivered the assessment following the fixture at Anfield on November 22, which kept the Red Devils nailed in 19th place.
Keane demands accountability
The result marked a disastrous start for newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino, who recently replaced Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout.
Keane dismissed the narrative that the managerial turnover or executive dysfunction excused the on-pitch performance. "This team two years ago finished 15th," Keane explained. "The last year or two, we're talking. We're blaming the board, blaming ownership, blaming managers. When do the players take responsibility for some decision-making?"
He highlighted the volume of chances conceded, suggesting the scoreline flattered the visitors. "Liverpool probably should have scored eight, probably eight or nine, unbelievable chances they had," he noted. "And everyone's coming off the pitch saying four [goals] is not too bad? I feel like swearing. I thought United were desperate. So bad.”
"Applauding rubbish!" "When do the players take responsibility for some of the decision-making?" Roy Keane reflects on Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool 🔴 https://t.co/ph7TIbWK95— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026
Pundit clashes with Neville
Keane specifically targeted former teammate Gary Neville for suggesting the numerical disadvantage mitigated the severity of the defeat.
Defender Leny Yoro received a straight red card in the eighth minute, forcing United to navigate over 80 minutes with 10 men.
"Neville's ok with 4-0? Are you telling me they could have done better?" Keane asked during the post-match analysis. "4-0 is not too bad with 10 men? Has anyone ever got a result with 10 men? It can be done!"
He also directed his frustration toward the travelling support for their reaction at the full-time whistle. "People who played for the club said 4-0 is not too bad? Wow. Fans are applauding," Keane added. "Applauding what? Performing rubbish.”
Anfield collapse
The early dismissal immediately dismantled Pochettino's set up and triggered a defensive collapse.
Liverpool capitalised on the resulting free-kick in the 10th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai converted past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage three minutes later to secure control of the fixture before the interval.
Substitutes Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz added second-half goals to complete the 4-0 rout, extending United's abysmal domestic campaign.
Keane speaks from a position of authority regarding the standards expected at Old Trafford; he won seven Premier League titles and the 1998/99 UEFA Champions League during his 12-year playing tenure at the club.