Christa Pike is awake and speaking days after failed execution, attorneys say

Christa Pike is awake and speaking days after failed execution, attorneys say

Woman sentenced to death for killing classmate over jealousy refuses to die after surviving two lethal injections

Christa Pike, sentenced to death for killing her 19-year-old classmate over her boyfriend’s affections, has survived two lethal injections.

Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital during a failed execution in Tennessee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was convicted of killing 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995.

Pike has regained consciousness and is now speaking while receiving hospital treatment.

Tennessee has suspended executions for the rest of 2026 and ordered an independent review.

A US woman sentenced to death for the 1995 torture and killing of her classmate has regained consciousness and started speaking after surviving two doses of lethal-injection drugs during a failed execution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christa Pike, 50, was taken to hospital after Tennessee officials failed to execute her at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on September 30, 2026.

Pike was sentenced to death for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, whom she and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, lured into a wooded area before killing her.

According to Reuters, Pike was 18 when she committed the crime, while Slemmer was a 19-year-old classmate at a Knoxville Job Corps vocational centre.

Trial testimony indicated that Pike regarded Slemmer as a rival for her boyfriend’s affections. Pike and Shipp later confessed to the killing and were convicted of first-degree murder. Shipp was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

18-year-old Christa Pike during the sentencing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pike was scheduled to become the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than 200 years. She was strapped to a gurney on the night of September 30 and given a final opportunity to speak before the lethal injection began.

“I’m ready to be free,” Pike said during the execution, according to an Associated Press account.

But instead of losing consciousness and dying as expected, Pike remained alive after receiving two doses of pentobarbital.

Witnesses reported hearing her breathing and making snoring sounds during the procedure. She also complained that her arm was hurting, saying at one point that it felt as though it was “about to burst open.”

The execution was eventually halted, and an ambulance took Pike to hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her lawyers later said both of her arms had become swollen, burned and blistered during the attempted execution. They have alleged that problems with the intravenous lines caused the drug to seep into tissue rather than being properly delivered into her bloodstream. That remains an allegation by her legal team, while Tennessee officials have said the state followed its established execution protocol.

Pike was initially unconscious and placed on a ventilator as doctors treated her and worked to clear the pentobarbital from her system.

Six days after the failed execution, her lawyers announced that she had regained consciousness and was speaking.

“Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care,” her attorneys said in a statement.

They said Pike's prognosis remained unclear and that she was expected to face a long recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Her recovery is medically unprecedented,” the lawyers said, adding that she remained handcuffed and shackled to her hospital bed despite the severe injuries to her arms.

A medical expert who has advised Pike's legal team said her ability to breathe without a ventilator and speak was encouraging, but warned that serious medical risks remained and that it could take weeks or months to determine the extent of her recovery.

Pike's survival has also created an unusual legal situation. Reuters reported that she is the first known person in the United States to survive after execution drugs were actually administered.

50-year-old Christa Pike in detention

Her lawyers are seeking a court order requiring Tennessee authorities to preserve evidence from the failed execution, including records and drug lot numbers. A court hearing has been scheduled in connection with their request.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered an independent, third-party review of the incident and suspended scheduled executions in the state for the rest of 2026.

“This is a tragedy, and it’s deeply disturbing to me that that has happened in this state,” Lee said after the failed execution.

The state's Department of Correction commissioner, Frank Strada, has also announced his resignation following the incident.

Pike's case dates back more than three decades. She was convicted alongside Shipp for Slemmer's killing, while a third person who acted as a lookout testified for prosecutors and received probation.

Advertisement

Advertisement