16-year-old allegedly stabbed 20-year-old man to death in Cross River, family left grieving

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect over the alleged stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Akamkpa, Cross River State

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect over the alleged stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Akamkpa, Cross River State

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man, Uwem Daniel Akpan, to death during a disagreement in Cross River State. Police have launched an investigation.

A 16-year-old boy in Cross River State was arrested over the alleged stabbing of 20-year-old Uwem Daniel Akpan.

The incident happened on Peters Street in Awi community, Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State.

The victim died after being rushed to the Naval Reference Hospital, Calabar.

Police said the case will be transferred to the SCID for further investigation and possible prosecution.

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A simple argument has ended in tragedy in Cross River State after a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man, identified as Uwem Daniel Akpan, to death.

The incident happened around 7:30pm on Sunday, August 31, 2026, at Peters Street in Awi community, Akamkpa Local Government Area.

According to the Cross River State Police Command, the victim sustained stab wounds during the misunderstanding and was rushed to the Naval Reference Hospital in Calabar for treatment. Sadly, doctors confirmed him dead. His body was later taken away by his family.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the teenage suspect has already been arrested and is in police custody.

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The incident happened after a reported misunderstanding at Peters Street, Awi community, on August 31, 2026.

Speaking about the situation, he said, "The Cross River State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of a 20-year-old male, Uwem Daniel Akpan, who was allegedly stabbed during a misunderstanding at Peters Street, Awi, Cross River, on 31 August 2026.

"A 16-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody. The Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and the alleged involvement of the suspect."

The police spokesperson added that the matter is being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Calabar, where detectives will carry out a full investigation before the next legal steps are taken.

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He also appealed to residents not to resort to jungle justice or retaliatory attacks while the investigation continues.

According to Eitokpah: "Further information will be provided as the investigation progresses and relevant facts are established."