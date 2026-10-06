One Facebook comment and now death row? Saudi court shocks many with death sentence for Sri Lankan worker

A 24-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over a Facebook post deemed blasphemous. Here's what happened, why the sentence changed, and the latest updates.

A 24-year-old Sri Lankan worker was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over a Facebook post considered blasphemous.

He had deleted the post and publicly apologised before he was arrested in July.

Saudi prosecutors successfully appealed to have the case tried under Sharia law, leading to the death sentence.

Sri Lanka's government, legal team and religious leaders are seeking clemency while his family says they have not heard from him since late September.

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A single Facebook comment has turned into a life-or-death battle for a 24-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, raising fresh concerns about how online posts can have serious consequences in some countries.

Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan national working in Saudi Arabia, has been sentenced to death after an appeals court ruled that his Facebook comment insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad should be prosecuted under the country's Sharia law.

The decision has sparked outrage in Sri Lanka, where politicians, religious leaders and rights groups are all calling on Saudi authorities to show mercy.

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How the Facebook post led to a death sentence

The incident began after religious tensions flared on social media in Sri Lanka.

According to reports, a video showing a Muslim man kicking a dog during a Hindu pilgrimage triggered heated arguments online. During the exchange, another user reportedly insulted a Hindu deity.

Sivarasa responded in Tamil with a comment insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Realising the gravity of what he had posted, he quickly deleted the comment and uploaded a video apologising for it.

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But the apology came too late.

Screenshots of the deleted post were reportedly sent to his employer in Saudi Arabia, who then informed Saudi authorities. He was arrested in July, while his phones and electronic devices were seized.

His social media accounts were also removed by Saudi officials.

His brother, Hamsidan Sivarasa, explained how the case reached Saudi authorities.

"People in Saudi Arabia knew nothing about this matter. It was individuals in Sri Lanka who sent emails to the company where my brother worked. I do not even wish to mention who those people are."

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Court increased his punishment

Initially, the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court sentenced him to five years in prison and imposed a fine of three million Saudi riyals (around $800,000).

His legal team appealed, hoping for a lighter punishment.

Instead, Saudi prosecutors appealed for something much harsher.

On September 17, prosecutors asked that the case be heard under Sharia law instead of Saudi Arabia's cybercrime law. The appellate court agreed and upgraded the punishment to the death penalty.

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Saudi authorities have not announced when, or if, the sentence will be carried out.

Family fears the worst

Anojan Sivarasa's family pleaded for mercy after the Saudi appellate court sentenced him to death.

His mother, Rasamanickam Yogalakshmi, made an emotional appeal for mercy.

"I plead for mercy for the wrongs committed by my son. Please forgive him and send him back to us."

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His family says they have not heard from him since September 28, adding to fears about his condition.

His brother earlier said:

"My brother hasn't called for two days. We informed the embassy and asked officials to look into the matter and update us. They said they would check. We are still waiting, as we have not yet received a response."

In Saudi Arabia, prisoners facing execution often lose direct access to phones, with communication tightly controlled by prison authorities.

Sri Lanka steps in

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Sivarasa's family and promised diplomatic efforts to seek clemency.

The Sri Lankan government says it is actively trying to save Sivarasa.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed authorities are pursuing every available diplomatic option.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also met the family and assured them that the government would continue engaging Saudi authorities in the hope of securing a royal pardon or other form of clemency.

A four-member legal delegation from Sri Lanka has travelled to Saudi Arabia to work alongside local lawyers handling the case.

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One member of the delegation, President's Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma, said:

"There are two law firms in Saudi Arabia handling Anojan's case. We are going there to meet the lawyers from these two firms, discuss the case and plan what can be done next."

Religious leaders from both the Buddhist and Hindu communities have also submitted a joint memorandum urging the Sri Lankan government to intensify efforts to save him.

Rights groups raise concerns

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Buddhist and Hindu religious leaders submitted a memorandum urging the Sri Lankan government to intervene in Sivarasa's case.

Human rights organisations have long criticised Saudi Arabia's harsh punishments for online speech.

Although executions for blasphemy are uncommon compared to murder or drug-related offences, activists say the country's laws can still expose people to severe penalties over social media activity.

In 2023, retired Saudi teacher Mohammed Al Ghamdi was also sentenced to death over anonymous social media posts before his sentence was later reduced to 30 years in prison after international attention.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 10 million migrant workers live in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups argue that foreign workers, especially low-income migrants, often face additional challenges, including language barriers and limited access to legal representation.

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