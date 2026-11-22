Barcelona vs Villarreal: Pedri sends strong message to teammates despite comeback win

Barcelona midfielder Pedri made a candid assessment of their victory against Villarreal

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has demanded increased concentration from his teammates after they survived a catastrophic opening to secure a 3-2 LALIGA victory over Villarreal.

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The Blaugrana had a shocking start, as the Yellow Submarines stunned the reigning champions by scoring twice in the opening seven minutes through Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi.

The defensive collapse marked the first time Barcelona had conceded two goals in the opening seven minutes of a league fixture since November 1981 against Real Zaragoza.

Pedri demands accountability

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The Spain international acknowledged the severity of the early lapses despite eventually claiming the man of the match award.

"We entered the match very poorly," Pedri admitted. "We conceded two goals very early."

He warned the squad against relying on their offensive firepower to salvage results on a weekly basis.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri | IMAGO/PA

"We have to work so that starts like this are not repeated because against a team like Villarreal, you don't come back every day," he added.

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Lamine Yamal squandered a first-half opportunity to halve the deficit when he dragged a penalty attempt against the post following a VAR review.

Camp Nou comeback

Pedri controlled the midfield tempo throughout the second half and credited a collective tactical shift for dismantling the visitors' advantage.

"It is true that today it cost us a lot to get into the match," he explained. "I think we had chances in the first half, like the penalty, but there was no way for the ball to go in."

"In the second half, a different Barca was seen."

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Gerard Martín initiated the Catalan response, assisted by Pedri, before Fermín López equalised to erase the two-goal deficit.