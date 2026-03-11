Tatum Bank Meets CBN Recapitalization Milestone, Strengthening Position for Growth

Tatum Bank has announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed that the Bank has successfully met its capitalization milestone in line with the regulatory requirements for financial institutions in Nigeria

Tatum Bank has announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed that the Bank has successfully met its capitalization milestone in line with the regulatory requirements for financial institutions in Nigeria.

This achievement marks a significant step in strengthening the Bank’s financial foundation and reinforces its readiness to deepen its role in Nigeria’s financial services sector. The milestone also underscores Tatum Bank’s commitment to building a safe and dependable financial haven for its growing customer base.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director of Tatum Bank, Mr. Niyi Adeseun, noted that the achievement further positions the Bank for sustainable growth and enhanced service delivery.

“This milestone is a strong affirmation of the solid foundation upon which Tatum Bank was built. Our vision has always been to create a safe financial haven where customers can confidently pursue their financial goals. We will continue to build on this accomplishment by strengthening our commitment to delivering seamless and reliable banking experiences for our customers,” he said.

The Chairman of Tatum Bank, Mr. Samuel Ologunorisa, SAN, also highlighted the Bank’s strategic direction, noting that the institution will continue to leverage digital innovation to expand access to financial services across Nigeria.

“Our strategy is firmly anchored on leveraging digital banking solutions to drive financial inclusion while supporting the growth of businesses and large corporations. By combining strong governance with innovative technology, Tatum Bank is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic development,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the Bank’s operations are guided by strong corporate governance standards, responsible environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and a robust enterprise risk management framework.

According to him, these principles remain central to the Bank’s commitment to building a resilient, transparent, and trusted financial institution within Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

Notably, Tatum Bank has achieved this milestone in less than a year of commencing full banking operations, having launched services in May 2025. The accomplishment signals the Bank’s readiness to make a meaningful and lasting impact in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

With a strengthened capital base and a clear strategic direction, Tatum Bank remains committed to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering banking experiences that keep its customers smiling.

About Tatum Bank

Tatum Bank is a forward-looking financial institution committed to redefining the banking experience through innovation, technology, and customer-centric solutions. With a digital-first approach, the Bank delivers seamless, convenient, and secure banking services designed to empower individuals and businesses while ensuring that customers can bank confidently, anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit www.tatumbank.com and follow us on social media @tatumbankng