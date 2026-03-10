Meet the Five Governors Yet to Join APC

Meet the Five Governors Yet to Join APC as Ruling Party Secures 31 States

A look at the governors yet to join APC and the parties they currently belong to.

As Nigeria’s political landscape shifts ahead of the 2027 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)now claims control of 31 out of the country’s 36 states, following a series of defections by governors from opposition parties.

The party recently highlighted this dominance in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page with the inscription “31/36”, signalling that only a handful of states are currently governed by politicians outside its fold.

With several governors reportedly cross-carpeting to the APC in recent months, attention has now turned to the few governors who are yet to join the ruling party.

Here are the five governors who remain outside the APC and the parties they currently belong to.

Bala Mohammed — Bauchi State (PDP)

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is also a prominent figure within the opposition party and has previously served as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, making him one of the key voices defending the party’s relevance despite recent defections.

Seyi Makinde — Oyo State (PDP)

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is another PDP governor who has not joined the APC. Makinde has often positioned himself as a leading opposition figure and has remained vocal about strengthening the PDP ahead of future elections.

Alex Otti — Abia State (Labour Party)

Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, belongs to the Labour Party (LP). His victory in the 2023 governorship election was widely seen as part of the Labour Party’s surge in popularity during the last general election cycle.

Charles Soludo — Anambra State (APGA)

Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State, belongs to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He won the 2021 governorship election under the party and continues to govern the state through APGA despite the wave of defections to the APC.

Ademola Adeleke — Osun State (Accord Party)

Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, also remains a member of the PDP. Adeleke defeated the APC in the 2022 Osun governorship election and has continued to govern under the opposition party, keeping Osun among the states not controlled by the ruling party.

Growing political realignment

The shrinking number of opposition governors highlights the growing political strength of the APC across the country.

Governors play a crucial role in Nigerian politics due to their control over state political structures, grassroots mobilisation networks, and influence in national party negotiations.

As a result, defections by governors can significantly reshape the political map ahead of national elections.

Political observers say the governors who remain outside the ruling party could become key figures in determining the strength of the opposition coalition heading into the 2027 polls.

With more than a year before the next election cycle gathers full momentum, analysts believe further political realignments may still occur as parties and political leaders reposition themselves for the contest ahead.

