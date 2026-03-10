Advertisement

Ayra Starr Reveals New Song Was Inspired by a Secret Relationship

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 19:37 - 10 March 2026
How Secret Affair Inspired Ayra Starr's New Song
The singer revealed that her latest song, 'Where Do We Go', was inspired by her experience with a "sneaky link".
Advertisement

On her new single, Ayra Starr asks an important question: "Where do we go from here?" Now, the Nigerian superstar sensation has shared details about what motivated the question and to whom it was directed.

Advertisement

In a recent interview on "Way Up With Angela Yee," the award-winning star got up close and personal by sharing details of how a secret relationship inspired her first single of 2025. According to Ayra Starr, the dynamic of the relationship was of the "sneaky link" type. She shared that although her friend advised her to call off the relationship, she refused to because she had developed feelings.

"It was inspired by a very secret relationship I had for a while, where nobody knew what was going on, and my friends were telling me to wrap it up. But I was like 'No, I love him though,'" she said on the secret relationship, which wasn't going anywhere and which eventually inspired her to make a song addressing the situation.

Advertisement

Ayra Starr's new song, released on February 6, 2026, is a pop song whose lyrics, delivery, and production step away from the familiar territory of Afrobeats to embrace her Western audience. The record is her first single of 2026 and one of the lead songs to her highly anticipated third album, expected to be released later in the year.

When asked about her upcoming album and whether the project will carry a number like her debut '19 and Dangerous' and 'The Year I Turn 21,' she revealed that she won't be following this trend on her third project.

"This album is not going to be anything attached to numbers, because been there, done that. I like to switch it up," she says on the project while refusing to share the title.

Expectations will be high for the album that comes two years after the release of her hugely successful sophomore LP 'The Year I Turned 21,' which has surpassed over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify and accumulated over 2 billion streams across all platforms.

Advertisement

Ahead of the album, she has released a handful of singles, starting with 'All My Love' in February 2025. Last year, she also released 'Gimme Dat' featuring Wizkid, which earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammys. She followed up with the summer anthem 'Hot Body' before her latest release, 'Where Do We Go'.

In her interview with Angela Yee, Ayra Starr shared that she no longer tries to categorise her sound because she doesn't want to be boxed. This suggests that fans should expect a diversity of her genres in her upcoming third album.

You can watch Ayra Starr's full 20-minute interview "Way Up With Angela Yee" below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ayra Starr Afrobeats
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Tatum Bank Meets CBN Recapitalization Milestone, Strengthening Position for Growth
Lifestyle
11.03.2026
Tatum Bank Meets CBN Recapitalization Milestone, Strengthening Position for Growth
Ayra Starr Reveals New Song Was Inspired by a Secret Relationship
Entertainment
10.03.2026
Ayra Starr Reveals New Song Was Inspired by a Secret Relationship
Meet the Five Governors Yet to Join APC as Ruling Party Secures 31 States
News
10.03.2026
Meet the Five Governors Yet to Join APC as Ruling Party Secures 31 States
Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,075/Litre, Diesel Falls to ₦1,430
News
10.03.2026
Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,075/Litre, Diesel Falls to ₦1,430
Five Governors Recently Defected to APC as Party Claims Control of 31 States
News
10.03.2026
Five Governors Recently Defected to APC as Party Claims Control of 31 States
Meet Nigeria’s Highest-Paid Female CEOs Leading Billion-Naira Companies
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
Meet Nigeria’s Highest-Paid Female CEOs Leading Billion-Naira Companies