Men carry women on their heads to cross flooded road in Taraba two years after governor promised to fix it during campaign

Men carrying women on their heads across a flooded Taraba road has sparked concerns over the condition of the Jalingo–Karim Lamido route.

Men were filmed carrying women on their heads across a flooded Taraba road.

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Residents say the Jalingo–Karim Lamido Road remains difficult during rainy seasons.

The situation renewed attention to Governor Kefas’ earlier road repair promise.

Taraba government has announced road projects across the state.

Residents of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State have expressed frustration after a flooded section of the Jalingo–Karim Lamido Road forced men to carry women on their heads to help them cross.

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A video circulating from the area showed men wading through floodwater while carrying women above their shoulders as they attempted to navigate the difficult section of the road. Residents said the situation had made movement along the route challenging, especially during the rainy season.

“This is the road from Jalingo to Karim Lamido. Grown men are carrying women on their heads just to cross,” a resident said in the video.

Some residents also questioned the condition of the road, with some asking, “Are we cursed in Taraba State?” while expressing disappointment over the continued hardship faced by commuters.

The situation has renewed attention on the state of the Jalingo–Karim Lamido Road, a route residents rely on for movement between Karim Lamido and Jalingo, the Taraba State capital. Farmers and traders in the area also use the route to transport goods and agricultural produce.

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The development comes about two years after Governor Agbu Kefas reportedly promised residents that the road would be completed before his next campaign.

During an event in Karim Lamido in 2024, the governor said: “Before my next campaign, I believe that the road from Jalingo to Karim-Lamido would have been finished.”

However, residents say the recent footage of people struggling to cross the flooded section shows that the challenge remains unresolved.

The road’s condition has previously raised concerns among residents, who have called for government intervention to improve access and reduce difficulties caused by poor infrastructure.