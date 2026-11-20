‘We no longer sleep because of bad children,’ women decry cultism, indiscipline among youths in Cross River

‘We no longer sleep because of bad children,’ women decry cultism, indiscipline among youths in Cross River

‘We no longer sleep because of bad children,’ women decry cultism, indiscipline among youths in Cross River

A group of women have taken to the streets in Cross River State to protest against cultism, indecent dressing, and other forms of indiscipline among youths in their community.

The women lamented that their children's involvement in cultism had robbed parents of peace and sleep at home.

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Protesters announced a ban on sagging trousers and tops among young people, regardless of gender.

The women warned that cult members would no longer be allowed to contest for youth leadership positions in their community.

The women expressed concern over the growing influence of cultism among young people, particularly its effect on parents and families. They lamented that the activities of their children had robbed them of peace and made life at home increasingly difficult.

During the protest, one of the women explained why they had gathered, saying:

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“The latest announcement is that women are here because of our children that has joined cultist. We no longer sleep at home or drink water again because of the bad children we have at home.”

The protesters also announced a ban on cult-related activities and certain forms of dressing in their community. They warned young people, regardless of gender, against sagging their trousers or tops.

“Today, we have banned cultists in our community. Any child, whether a girl or a boy, who sags their shorts or top, we have banned them today,” the protest leader declared.

The women further condemned the practice of people bathing inside their homes and pouring the water onto the road for others to step on, which they also prohibited.

They also warned against the influence of cultism in community leadership, particularly among youths seeking political positions.

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“Anyone that say they want to go for chairmanship or president, we don’t need cultist for youth president again,” the protester added.