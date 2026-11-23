Kelechi Iheanacho is our Baller of the Week - But why is he being ignored by the Super Eagles?
Kelechi Iheanacho's message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is becoming impossible to ignore.
The Bursaspor striker continued his remarkable season with the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Sivasspor, needing just one touch in the 19th minute to put his side on course for another important win. More importantly, it took the Nigerian's tally to 18 goals and three assists this season.
For a player operating at that level, questions about his international absence are becoming louder with each passing week.
With Victor Osimhen still recovering from knee surgery and Nigeria searching for reliable goalscorers ahead of the next round of AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Iheanacho's form stands out.
While others battle for consistency, the former Manchester City and Leicester City forward keeps delivering. That is why he is our Baller of the Week.
Maç Sonucu🐊🔥 Bursaspor 2-0 Sivasspor https://t.co/K2HXqZ5JDg— Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) November 22, 2026
Iheanacho Leads Another Strong Weekend for Nigerians Abroad
While Iheanacho grabbed the headlines, several Nigerian stars enjoyed productive outings across Europe.
Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for Coventry City, opening the scoring in an important victory over Crystal Palace. Frank Onyeka also featured from the bench.
Semi Ajayi was outstanding at the back as Hull City recorded a hard-fought win over Brighton, keeping a clean sheet against strong opposition.
At the Etihad Stadium, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey both played their part as Fulham secured a valuable point against Manchester City.
Tella and Ndidi Shine
Nathan Tella was Bayer Leverkusen's chief creator, providing two assists in a comfortable win over Paderborn.
Wilfred Ndidi also impressed, registering an assist in Besiktas' away victory over Konyaspor and once again showing his influence in midfield.
Maduka Okoye could do little more for Udinese, producing three important saves despite another disappointing result. The Italian club have now gone ten matches without victory and remain trapped in the relegation battle
Baller of the Week Rankings
1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Bursaspor) – 9/10 One goal, another victory, and now 18 goals for the season. No Nigerian player made a bigger statement this weekend.
2. Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen) – 8/10 Two assists and a creative masterclass.
3. Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City) – 8/10 Set the tone with the opening goal.
4. Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas) – 7.5/10 An assist and another commanding display in midfield.
5. Semi Ajayi (Hull City) – 7.5/10 - Strong defensively and crucial to the clean sheet.
The Big Question
At some point, form has to matter.
18 goals and three assists in 15 matches would place any Nigerian forward firmly in the national-team conversation. Yet Iheanacho remains on the outside looking in.
If he continues scoring at this rate, the debate may soon change from whether he deserves a recall to why it took so long.