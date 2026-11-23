Kelechi Iheanacho is our Baller of the Week - But why is he being ignored by the Super Eagles?

With 18 goals and three assists this season for Bursaspor, Kelechi Iheanacho earns our Baller of the Week honors. As Victor Osimhen recovers, his ongoing exclusion from Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad is becoming impossible to justify.

Kelechi Iheanacho's message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is becoming impossible to ignore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO - Swiss-Nigerian Okafor reveals recharge secret after Leeds stunned Chelsea

READ ALSO - From Enyimba heroes to Ahmed Musa victims: Kano Pillars stun Ikorodu City in Lagos

The Bursaspor striker continued his remarkable season with the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Sivasspor, needing just one touch in the 19th minute to put his side on course for another important win. More importantly, it took the Nigerian's tally to 18 goals and three assists this season.

For a player operating at that level, questions about his international absence are becoming louder with each passing week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Victor Osimhen still recovering from knee surgery and Nigeria searching for reliable goalscorers ahead of the next round of AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Iheanacho's form stands out.

While others battle for consistency, the former Manchester City and Leicester City forward keeps delivering. That is why he is our Baller of the Week.

Maç Sonucu🐊🔥 Bursaspor 2-0 Sivasspor https://t.co/K2HXqZ5JDg — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iheanacho Leads Another Strong Weekend for Nigerians Abroad

While Iheanacho grabbed the headlines, several Nigerian stars enjoyed productive outings across Europe.

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for Coventry City, opening the scoring in an important victory over Crystal Palace. Frank Onyeka also featured from the bench.

Semi Ajayi was outstanding at the back as Hull City recorded a hard-fought win over Brighton, keeping a clean sheet against strong opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Etihad Stadium, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey both played their part as Fulham secured a valuable point against Manchester City.

Tella and Ndidi Shine

Nathan Tella was Bayer Leverkusen's chief creator, providing two assists in a comfortable win over Paderborn.

Wilfred Ndidi also impressed, registering an assist in Besiktas' away victory over Konyaspor and once again showing his influence in midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maduka Okoye could do little more for Udinese, producing three important saves despite another disappointing result. The Italian club have now gone ten matches without victory and remain trapped in the relegation battle

Baller of the Week Rankings

1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Bursaspor) – 9/10 One goal, another victory, and now 18 goals for the season. No Nigerian player made a bigger statement this weekend.

2. Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen) – 8/10 Two assists and a creative masterclass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City) – 8/10 Set the tone with the opening goal.

4. Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas) – 7.5/10 An assist and another commanding display in midfield.

5. Semi Ajayi (Hull City) – 7.5/10 - Strong defensively and crucial to the clean sheet.

The Big Question

At some point, form has to matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

18 goals and three assists in 15 matches would place any Nigerian forward firmly in the national-team conversation. Yet Iheanacho remains on the outside looking in.

Eric Chelle is underfire for where Super Eagles find themselves.