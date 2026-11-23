Tragedy as dilapidated school building collapses, kills Primary Two pupil in Abia, nine others escape

A Primary Two pupil has died after a dilapidated school building collapsed at Ehere Community Primary School in Abia State, while nine others escaped.

A Primary Two pupil, Vincent Chiedozie Dum, died after a dilapidated building collapsed at Ehere Community Primary School in Abia.

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Nine other pupils and students escaped as the structure collapsed.

The school principal said teachers had repeatedly warned children to stay away from the weakened building.

He appealed to the Abia State Government to renovate the school, warning that other buildings were also weak.

A Primary Two pupil has died after a dilapidated school building collapsed on him at Ehere Community Primary School in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

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The deceased, identified as Vincent Chiedozie Dum, reportedly died following the incident, which occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Nine other pupils and students narrowly escaped after fleeing the area as the structure collapsed.

According to reports, Dum had gone to ease himself beside the weakened building when a section of its wall suddenly gave way and fell on him.

The Principal of Ehere Community Senior Secondary School, Nwogu Chioma Allen, said teachers had repeatedly warned pupils and students to stay away from the dilapidated structures because of the danger they posed.

He disclosed that about 10 children were playing around the building when teachers raised the alarm and instructed them to leave the area.

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However, the structure collapsed before Dum could escape, while the other children managed to run to safety.

Speaking about the incident, Allen said the school compound houses five institutions, including the Ministry of Education, Primary Schools 1 and 2, and Ehere Community Junior and Senior Secondary Schools.

He described the affected building as weak, explaining that it had deteriorated over the years despite repeated warnings to children to avoid the area.

The principal further said the injured pupil was rescued and taken to three hospitals for medical attention, but the facilities reportedly rejected him. He was eventually admitted to the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) in Aba.

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Following the tragedy, Allen appealed to the Abia State Government to extend its ongoing school renovation programme to Ehere Community Primary and Secondary Schools.

He warned that other buildings within the school compound were also in poor condition and called for urgent intervention to prevent another incident.