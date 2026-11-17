American woman hides camera in kitchen after suspecting something strange, what she caught her Nigerian mother-in-law doing left her horrified

American woman hides camera in kitchen after suspecting something strange, what she caught her Nigerian mother-in-law doing left her horrified

American woman hides camera in kitchen after suspecting something strange, what she caught her Nigerian mother-in-law doing left her horrified

An American woman has shared a disturbing discovery she made after installing a camera in her kitchen, where she caught her Nigerian mother-in-law allegedly urinating in her pots and pans before pouring the contents into the sink.

The American woman said she discovered her Nigerian mother-in-law urinating in her pots and pans before pouring the contents into the kitchen sink.

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She revealed that her mother-in-law had allegedly carried out the disturbing act since June, but she only discovered it after installing a camera in the kitchen.

The woman disclosed that the incident strained her six-year marriage and forced the family to discard their pots, pans and furniture as they started afresh.

The woman, who has been married to her Nigerian husband for six years, explained that her mother-in-law moved into their home in the United States after she needed somewhere to stay.

“Basically, I am married to a Nigerian. I have been married to him for six years. His mother needed somewhere to live. She's in America, and so am I. My husband is also in America. They are Nigerians, Yoruba, and from Lagos,” she explained.

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According to her, suspicions about unusual activities in the house prompted her to install a camera in the kitchen. She had previously noticed some disturbing things through a camera in the living room but decided to investigate further.

“I suspected something was going on because I had a camera in the living room. I saw some things that I didn't like, so I decided to install a camera in the kitchen.

“When I put up the kitchen camera, I saw something else. She was urinating in my pots and pans and pouring it into the sink.”

Following the discovery, the woman said her mother-in-law had left the home, while she and her husband had to discard several household items and start afresh.

“All the pots and pans have been thrown away. All the furniture has also been thrown away. We are basically starting over.”

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She also disclosed that although she remains married to her husband, the incident has placed considerable strain on their relationship.

“I am still married to my husband. However, this incident has put a strain on our marriage. The whole situation, period. It hurts that his mother would do something like this to him.”

The woman said the incident happened about three weeks before she shared the footage online. She added that her mother-in-law had allegedly been carrying out the act since June, but she only discovered it after installing the kitchen camera.

She described the footage as sufficient evidence of what happened and accused her mother-in-law of abusing the hospitality she received in their home.

She also dismissed suggestions that the woman's actions might have been motivated by personal dislike or hatred towards her, pointing out that the entire family, including her husband, children and mother-in-law, ate from the same cookware.

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“A lot of people are saying maybe she didn't like me or perhaps she hated me, but she was putting all of us at risk because we all ate from those pots. Her grandchildren, her son and even she ate from them.”

An FBA woman married to a Nigerian man, caught her Nigerian mother-in-law urinating in her cooking pots 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/WQ8nAE0Drx — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 17, 2026

Addressing suggestions that her mother-in-law might have been experiencing dementia, the woman rejected the possibility. She maintained that the act appeared deliberate because the older woman turned on the water and carried out the process herself.