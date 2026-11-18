Why did you bench him? - Super Eagles legend questions Chelle on Iwobi decision

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has questioned head coach Eric Chelle’s decision to leave Alex Iwobi on the bench for Nigeria’s goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles dominated proceedings but failed to break down a resilient Taifa Stars defence in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier, dropping two crucial points in their bid for qualification.

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Adepoju, speaking in an interview, expressed surprise at the omission of the experienced Fulham midfielder from the starting lineup.

“I really don’t know why an experienced player like Alex Iwobi didn’t start the game against Tanzania.

However, it’s possible that he has a knock or injury. But I believe Iwobi should have started the game because he is very experienced and has been in the team for a very long time.

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Alex Iwobi is Nigeria's metronome but was benched against Tanzania

"I want to believe the coach must have a reason for the changes against Tanzania,” he said.

Despite the frustration, Adepoju remained optimistic about Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2027 finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“I am still optimistic the Super Eagles can qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. But then it all depends on the outcome of our games against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, and the players must take everything very seriously,” Adepoju added.

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Iwobi was introduced as a second-half substitute and helped improve Nigeria’s attacking fluency, but the side could not find a breakthrough.