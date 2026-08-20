Surrogate mother McKenna West held her pregnancy bump prior to giving birth in Texas after she refused the biological parents' request to terminate the pregnancy

Surrogate mother McKenna West held her pregnancy bump prior to giving birth in Texas after she refused the biological parents' request to terminate the pregnancy

Biological parents sue surrogate McKenna West for $100,000 after she refused to abort their baby

A surrogate mother in the US is being sued for over $100,000 after refusing to abort a baby diagnosed with a serious heart condition. The child has since been born and undergone life-saving surgery.

A surrogate mother is being sued for over $100,000 after refusing to abort a baby diagnosed with a severe heart defect.

The baby has since been born and successfully underwent the first of three major heart surgeries.

The biological parents say the surrogate breached their contract, while she insists she did nothing wrong.

The case has become a major legal battle over surrogacy, abortion, disability rights and parental custody across multiple US states.

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A surrogate mother in the United States has landed in another legal battle after the biological parents of the baby she carried sued her for more than $100,000 (about ₦150 million) because she refused to terminate the pregnancy.

The case has attracted attention across the US because it raises difficult questions about surrogacy agreements, parental rights, disability and abortion.

According to TMZ, the biological parents, Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed, recently filed a countersuit against surrogate McKenna West, just weeks after she gave birth to the baby in Texas on August 12.

Why are they suing?

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Biological parents Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed filed a countersuit demanding over $100,000 in damages following West's breach of their surrogacy contract.

The couple claims West violated the surrogacy contract after refusing their request to abort the pregnancy when doctors discovered the unborn baby had hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a rare and life-threatening heart defect.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the parents are demanding more than $100,000 in damages. They also want compensation for what they described as West's "malicious, outrageous conduct."

According to the filing, they had already paid West $60,000 during the pregnancy under the surrogacy agreement, which reportedly contained provisions covering pregnancy termination under certain circumstances.

They argue that West broke the contract and caused them emotional distress.

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Surrogate refuses abortion

The controversy began when the baby was diagnosed with HLHS at around 20 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the biological parents allegedly asked West to terminate the pregnancy after receiving the diagnosis.

West refused.

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She later travelled to Texas, where she eventually gave birth to the baby boy on August 12.

However, the biological parents have denied forcing or threatening her to have an abortion.

According to previous court filings reported by The Texas Tribune, their lawyers argued that West had initially agreed to the abortion, even scheduling the procedure, before changing her mind.

West has denied doing anything wrong and is asking the court to throw out the lawsuit against her.

Baby undergoes first major heart surgery

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Since his birth, the baby, called "Gabriel" by West and "Rumi" by his biological parent, has already undergone the Norwood procedure, the first of three complex surgeries usually needed for children born with HLHS.

Doctors say children with the condition are born with an underdeveloped left side of the heart, making treatment extremely challenging. The surgery is considered life-saving but recovery can be long and complicated.

The biological parents' lawyer, Lee Budner, confirmed that the operation was carried out and said the child's condition remains serious.

He added that West's continued efforts to claim parental rights are "baseless" and violate previous court orders issued in Alaska and California.

Pro-life group backs surrogate

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Live Action founder Lila Rose publicly defended McKenna West and condemned the lawsuit during a press conference supporting the surrogate's custody battle.

West has received support from pro-life organisation Live Action, which has been helping with her legal battle.

Its founder, Lila Rose, criticised the lawsuit in strong terms.

"The people who ordered McKenna to abort this little boy because of his heart condition are now dragging her into court, trying to punish and financially ruin her for refusing to kill him, while demanding custody of the same child they ordered to be killed," Rose said.

She added: "This lawsuit is retaliation against a courageous woman who is barely a week postpartum after carrying this baby and fighting to save his life."

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Rose also argued that the baby's successful surgery proved West made the right decision.

"This child is alive today and recovering from his first life-saving surgery because McKenna had the courage to say no," Rose said. "No contract can give one person the right to order the killing of another. Women are not incubators for hire, and children are not products to be discarded when they are sick.

"McKenna acted heroically to save the baby boy she carried, and Live Action will continue to stand with her and defend the dignity and right to life of every child."

Government stepped in before birth

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Medical staff at Children's Medical Center Dallas prepared to administer the Norwood procedure on the newborn after state officials secured an emergency order for life-saving treatment

Before the child was born, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton obtained an emergency court order to ensure the baby would receive medically necessary treatment immediately after delivery.

His office also notified UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Medical Center Dallas that they were legally required to provide life-saving care.

At the time, Paxton said: "The court has made the right decision in immediately acting to protect baby Gabriel's life and ensure he receives the care he deserves.

"My office utilized every tool at our disposal to protect life, and we will not back down in continuing to support baby Gabriel's well-being. Every child in our state deserves to be cared for and protected, and that's exactly what I'll fight for."

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The US Department of Health and Human Services later reminded both hospitals of their obligations under federal disability laws, including rules preventing discrimination in medical treatment based on a patient's disability.

Meanwhile, the biological parents eventually approved the baby's surgery and say their attention is now on helping him recover.

The legal fight is far from over, though.