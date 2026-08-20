Candidates sit for a standardized examination under the close supervision of an invigilator.

Candidates sit for a standardized examination under the close supervision of an invigilator.

Lagos common entrance exam begins tomorrow — see date, venue and other details

Lagos Common Entrance Screening Test 2026 starts August 21. See the exam date, time, venue and important instructions for candidates.

Three key points

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Lagos Common Entrance Screening Test 2026 starts on Friday, August 21, and runs until August 24.

The exam begins at 8 a.m. daily at PSSDC, Magodo, Lagos, the only designated venue.

Candidates must print and bring their examination slips and arrive early at the centre.

Candidates preparing for the 2026 Lagos State Common Entrance Screening Test are expected to begin their examination on Friday, August 21, 2026.

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The Lagos State Examinations Board said the screening exercise will continue until Monday, August 24, with the test starting at 8 a.m. each day.

Unlike examinations held across several centres, this year's screening has been assigned to one location: the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo, Lagos.

Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo, Lagos.

The Board said candidates should report to the designated centre on their scheduled examination dates.

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Candidates who completed their registration can now access the examination portal to print their examination slips.

The Board has advised candidates to check the information on their slips before the examination and take the printed documents to the centre.

A large group of candidates concentrating on their examination papers at a designated testing centre.

Parents and guardians should also confirm the examination details with their children ahead of the test, particularly the assigned date and time.

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The Board urged candidates not to wait until the last minute before leaving for the centre.

“All candidates are strongly advised to take note of the examination dates, time and venue, and make adequate arrangements to arrive at the centre early,” the Board said.

The advice is particularly important because the examination begins at 8 a.m. daily.

The examination authority also reminded candidates that they are expected to maintain proper conduct throughout the screening exercise and follow the rules guiding the test.

The Board's Registrar, Adebayo Orunsolu, said compliance with the examination guidelines would help the exercise run smoothly.

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He also wished candidates a “successful and hitch-free Common Entrance Screening Test” on behalf of the Board.

Students meticulously writing their tests during an examination session.

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The Lagos State Examinations Board has therefore advised candidates to prepare in advance, print their examination slips, and verify the details before their scheduled examination days.

The official Lagos State Examinations Board portal also provides access to its Screening Test/Model College service.

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