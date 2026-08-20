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Nollywood actress reveals how over 10 miscarriages led to the collapse of her marriage

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:28 - 20 August 2026
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Doris Ogala with her estranged husband, Kingsley Anyanwuagwu
Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has revealed that more than 10 miscarriages contributed to the collapse of her marriage in an emotional interview.
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  • Doris Ogala says she experienced more than 10 miscarriages.

  • The actress revealed the pregnancy losses contributed to the collapse of her marriage in 2022.

  • Ogala also spoke about her bid to become Abia State governor in 2027.

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Nollywood actress and Abia State governorship candidate Doris Ogala has opened up about the personal loss that ultimately ended her marriage, revealing that more than 10 miscarriages played a central role in the relationship's collapse.

Speaking on The Clarity Zone podcast, hosted by Nedu Wazobia, Ogala was asked who would take on the role of the state's "first man" if she eventually becomes governor. In response, she revealed that she is currently single, before opening up about her past relationships.

Nollywood actress and Abia State governorship candidate Doris Ogala
Nollywood actress and Abia State governorship candidate Doris Ogala

Ogala has been a familiar face in Nollywood for years, known for her roles across the industry as well as her outspoken, often unfiltered presence on social media, where she has never shied away from discussing personal and controversial topics publicly. 

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Beyond acting, she has built a reputation as someone unafraid to speak candidly about her private struggles, a pattern that has continued as she transitions into politics, positioning herself as a governorship candidate who leads with personal transparency rather than a carefully guarded public image.

She explained that she was previously in a relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, popularly known as Liberation City, from 2017 to 2019. 

Doris Ogala with her estranged husband, Kingsley Anyanwuagwu
Doris Ogala with her estranged husband, Kingsley Anyanwuagwu

She went on to marry someone else after that relationship ended, but said the marriage ultimately fell apart in 2022. "I'm single now. I dated Pastor Chris Okafor from 2017 to 2019, and then I got married, but my marriage still crashed in 2022 because I had over 10 miscarriages," she said.

Ogala grew visibly emotional as she recounted the experience, reflecting on how the repeated pregnancy losses affected both her personally and her marriage. She did not go into further medical detail about the miscarriages or disclose whether an underlying cause had ever been identified.

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Beyond the personal disclosure, the actress used the interview to speak about her political ambitions, running for governor of Abia State under the African Action Congress in the 2027 election. She spoke about her past experience serving as a special adviser and addressed her broader motivations for entering politics.

Ogala's openness about pregnancy loss adds to a growing number of public conversations by Nigerian women about the emotional weight of recurrent miscarriages, an experience that remains heavily stigmatised in many communities, where the inability to carry a pregnancy to term is often met with blame or silence rather than support.

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