DSS finally catches fake officer allegedly using toy gun to collect money from motorists

DSS operatives arrested fake officer Moferewa Maiye in Wuse II after receiving credible intelligence regarding his impersonation activities

DSS operatives arrested fake officer Moferewa Maiye in Wuse II after receiving credible intelligence regarding his impersonation activities

DSS has arrested a man allegedly posing as one of its operatives in Abuja. The suspect was reportedly using a DSS uniform and a toy gun to intimidate and extort motorists.

DSS arrested Moferewa Maiye in Wuse II, Abuja, over alleged impersonation.

He was allegedly wearing a DSS tactical uniform and carrying a toy gun during his arrest.

Investigators say he used the fake identity to intimidate and extort motorists and commuters.

The suspect claimed the recovered DSS uniform belonged to his late brother, who he said was once a DSS operative.

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The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a man accused of pretending to be one of its operatives and allegedly using a toy gun to extort motorists and commuters in Abuja.

The suspect, identified as Moferewa Maiye, was arrested late on Wednesday after DSS operatives reportedly tracked him to his hideout around NITEL Junction along Adetokunbo Ademola Way, Wuse II, following credible intelligence.

According to security sources, Maiye was arrested while wearing what appeared to be a DSS tactical uniform. Officers also allegedly recovered a fake pistol from him during the operation.

Officers seized a toy pistol that Maiye allegedly used to intimidate and extort motorists across Abuja.

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Investigators believe the suspect had been using the uniform and fake firearm to scare motorists and commuters into handing over money.

The source said Maiye told investigators that he is from Agbajojun Village in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State. During questioning, he reportedly claimed that his late brother, Monday Maiye, was a DSS operative who died several years ago.

He also allegedly told investigators that the DSS uniform and other items recovered from him belonged to his late brother.

"Investigators are also trying to establish how long the suspect has been involved in similar acts of impersonation and extortion," the source said.

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The suspect is currently in DSS custody while investigations continue.

Authorities are also trying to determine how he came into possession of the Service's tactical uniform and other equipment, as security agencies have repeatedly warned against the illegal use of official uniforms and identity to deceive members of the public.

According to the source, the case highlights the increasing activities of people who pose as security personnel to intimidate Nigerians and carry out criminal acts.

Investigators recovered an official DSS tactical uniform from the suspect, which he claimed belonged to his late brother.

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"The arrest underscores growing concerns by the Service over the activities of individuals who impersonate security personnel to intimidate members of the public and commit criminality," the source added.