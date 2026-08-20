Canada invited 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry under the Canadian Experience Class

Canada invited 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry under the Canadian Experience Class

Canada invites 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry (See requirements)

Canada has invited 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry under the Canadian Experience Class. See the CRS score and eligibility requirements.

Canada invited 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry under the Canadian Experience Class.

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Candidates needed a minimum CRS score of 523 to receive an invitation in the August 18, 2026 draw.

Applicants must generally have at least one year of eligible skilled work experience in Canada within the previous three years.

Receiving an invitation does not guarantee permanent residence; candidates must still submit a complete application and meet Canada's immigration requirements.

Canada has invited 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through its Express Entry system in its latest draw under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

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The invitation round was held on August 18, 2026, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 523 to receive an invitation in the latest draw.

The latest invitation does not mean the 1,000 candidates have already been granted permanent residence. Rather, they have been invited to submit applications, which will then be assessed by Canadian immigration authorities.

What is Express Entry?

Express Entry is Canada's online immigration system for managing applications for permanent residence from skilled workers under three federal economic immigration programmes.

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They are:

Canadian Experience Class

Federal Skilled Worker Program

Federal Skilled Trades Program

Eligible candidates create an Express Entry profile and enter a pool of candidates. They are then ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System, which awards points based on factors including age, education, language ability and work experience.

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Canada conducts different types of Express Entry draws and invites candidates who meet the criteria for each particular round.

Who was invited in the latest draw?

The August 18 draw was specifically for candidates under the Canadian Experience Class.The programme is designed for people who already have qualifying skilled work experience in Canada and want to transition to permanent residence.

This means the latest announcement is not an open invitation for 1,000 people anywhere in the world to move to Canada. The candidates had to already be in the Express Entry pool and meet the requirements of the Canadian Experience Class.

Requirements for the Canadian Experience Class

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To qualify for permanent residence through the Canadian Experience Class, applicants generally need to meet the following requirements:

1. Canadian work experience

Applicants must have at least one year of skilled work experience in Canada, equivalent to at least 1,560 hours, within the three years before applying. The experience must have been gained through legally authorised work in Canada.

2. Type of work

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The work experience must generally be in an occupation classified under Canada's National Occupational Classification (NOC) TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 categories.

TEER refers to Canada's system for classifying occupations according to the level of training, education, experience and responsibilities required.

3. Language proficiency

Applicants must take an approved language test and meet the minimum language requirement for their occupation.

Those with work experience in TEER 0 or TEER 1 occupations generally need a minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 7 in English or French. Applicants with TEER 2 or TEER 3 work experience generally need at least CLB 5.

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4. Education

There is no minimum education requirement for the Canadian Experience Class. However, education can help increase an applicant's CRS score.

Applicants who obtained their qualifications outside Canada can also submit an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) to have their foreign education assessed and potentially earn additional CRS points.

5. Intention to live outside Quebec

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Applicants must plan to live outside Quebec, as the province operates its own immigration selection system.

6. Admissibility

Applicants must also meet Canada's general admissibility requirements. This can include passing required medical, criminality and security checks.

How does the application process work?

A person who wants to immigrate through Express Entry must first determine whether they qualify for one of the programmes managed through the system. Those who qualify can create an Express Entry profile and enter the candidate pool.

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Candidates are then ranked using the CRS.When Canada conducts a draw, eligible candidates whose scores meet or exceed the cut-off for that particular round can receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence.

For the latest August 18, 2026 draw, the minimum CRS score was 523. Where multiple candidates have the same CRS score as the cut-off, Canada uses a tie-breaking rule based on when their Express Entry profiles were submitted.

What happens after receiving an invitation?

Receiving an ITA does not automatically mean that a candidate has become a Canadian permanent resident.

The invited candidate must submit a complete permanent residence application and provide the required supporting documents within the stipulated period.

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IRCC will then assess the application before deciding whether the candidate qualifies for permanent residence.

Applicants should therefore ensure that their work experience, language test results, education documents and other information are accurate and properly documented.

What does this mean for Nigerians?

Nigerians interested in the latest announcement should note that this was not a Nigeria-specific immigration programme.

The 1,000 invitations were issued to eligible candidates in the Canadian Experience Class, regardless of nationality.

Therefore, a person currently living in Nigeria who has never worked in Canada would generally not qualify for this particular CEC draw simply because they have the required education, language skills or other qualifications.

Such applicants may instead need to explore other Express Entry programmes, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program, if they meet the relevant requirements.

The latest draw also shows why having an Express Entry profile does not guarantee an invitation. Candidates are ranked against one another, and the CRS cut-off can change from one draw to another.