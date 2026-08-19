Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola announced the removal of the 12-year US maritime restriction on vessels arriving from Nigerian ports

Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola announced the removal of the 12-year US maritime restriction on vessels arriving from Nigerian ports

US finally removes 12-year restriction on Nigerian ships, here's what it means for Nigerians

The United States has lifted the 12-year restriction on Nigerian vessels after major improvements in maritime security. Here's what it means for Nigeria's ports and economy.

The US Coast Guard has removed the Condition of Entry imposed on Nigerian vessels since 2014.

Nigerian ships will no longer face additional security checks solely because they called at Nigerian ports.

The decision followed four US Coast Guard assessments that found Nigeria had significantly improved maritime security and compliance with the ISPS Code.

The Federal Government says the move will boost Nigeria's port competitiveness, attract more shipping business and strengthen the country's global maritime reputation.

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After 12 long years, the United States has finally removed the special entry restriction it placed on ships coming from Nigerian ports.

The development is being seen as a big win for Nigeria's maritime industry, with the Federal Government saying it will make Nigerian ports more competitive and improve the country's reputation in global shipping.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, who described it as a major milestone for Nigeria's maritime security.

Why were Nigerian vessels restricted?

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US Coast Guard inspectors conducted security assessments across Nigerian port facilities to evaluate compliance with the ISPS Code.

Back in June 2014, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) placed Nigeria under what is known as the Condition of Entry (CoE).

Under the policy, any vessel heading to the US that had visited certain Nigerian ports within its last five port calls had to pass through extra security checks before being allowed into American waters.

The measure was introduced over concerns about port security and compliance with international maritime safety standards.

For shipping companies, this meant more inspections, extra paperwork, possible delays and additional operating costs.

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What changed?

A commercial cargo vessel navigated international waters after undergoing enhanced security checks required under the Condition of Entry policy.

According to Oyetola, Nigeria has spent years improving security across its ports through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), working alongside government agencies, terminal operators, shipping companies and other stakeholders.

Over the last two years, officials from the US Coast Guard visited Nigeria four different times to inspect the country's maritime security system.

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The assessments took place in March and April 2024, March 2025 and April 2026.

After those inspections, the US determined that Nigeria had made significant improvements in implementing the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, which sets global standards for protecting ports and ships.

That eventually led to the restriction being removed.

Oyetola reacts

Reacting to the development, the minister said:

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"The lifting of the Condition of Entry is a major milestone for Nigeria's maritime sector. It is a strong affirmation of the progress we have made in strengthening maritime security and implementing the ISPS Code across our ports and facilities."

He added:

"We are committed to sustaining this momentum and ensuring that Nigeria remains a safe, secure and competitive destination for international shipping."

NIMASA gets the praise

NIMASA Director-General Dr. Dayo Mobereola led the agency's efforts to upgrade security infrastructure and meet international shipping standards.

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Oyetola also praised the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, and his team for their role in achieving the milestone.

According to him, the decision by the US shows what can happen when there is effective regulation, collaboration between stakeholders and continuous investment in maritime security.

Why this matters to Nigerians

While this may not immediately reduce food prices or transport costs overnight, it is good news for Nigeria's economy.

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A stronger reputation for port security could encourage more international shipping companies to do business with Nigeria, reduce delays for cargo headed to or from the country and improve investor confidence in the maritime sector.